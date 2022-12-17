ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say

MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage. 27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Mesquite police say...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive

On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

DPD: One Dead After Shooting on Steppington Drive

Dallas police say a man is dead after a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Police say they responded to the call about 11:37 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Kurt Jackson, 44, died a the scene,...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive

On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road

On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – William Hill

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2014 homicide of 27-year-old William Hill. Mr. Hill was at the DUB House and Tire Shop at 4515 Village Fair Pl. when an unknown black male opened fire with a rifle in the direction of the shop. Mr. Hill was hit multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.
dallasexpress.com

Drug Offenses Drag Down District 2

City Councilman Jesse Moreno of District 2 has seen year-over-year increases in crime for August, September, October, and November, standing out among most of his colleagues who have not seen similar sustained hikes in their districts. As reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno was named Crime Boss of the Month...
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California. A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime.
