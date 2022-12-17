Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say
MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage. 27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Mesquite police say...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
Four teens and a pre-teen wounded in Dallas shooting
Five shooting victims are recovering after being struck by gunfire in Dallas over the weekend. The victims range in age from 12 to 17.
peoplenewspapers.com
DPD: One Dead After Shooting on Steppington Drive
Dallas police say a man is dead after a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Police say they responded to the call about 11:37 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Kurt Jackson, 44, died a the scene,...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive
On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
Dallas man who shot a boy in the face has his appeal denied
Without comment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Dallas man who created an uproar in September 2013 when he shot an eight year old boy in the face. The
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road
On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
Woman wounded in southeast Dallas; gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run in Dallas where a woman was wounded over the weekend. He was was long gone by the time police arrived at the scene.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
texasstandard.org
Shamond Lewis went to the Dallas County Jail instead of a mental health facility. And then he died.
This is the first of two stories about Shamond and Sophia Lewis. Read the second story here. For Sophia Lewis, the decision to take her mentally ill son to jail instead of a hospital was the difference between life and death. Sophia said Shamond was suffering from a psychotic “break,”...
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – William Hill
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2014 homicide of 27-year-old William Hill. Mr. Hill was at the DUB House and Tire Shop at 4515 Village Fair Pl. when an unknown black male opened fire with a rifle in the direction of the shop. Mr. Hill was hit multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
dallasexpress.com
Drug Offenses Drag Down District 2
City Councilman Jesse Moreno of District 2 has seen year-over-year increases in crime for August, September, October, and November, standing out among most of his colleagues who have not seen similar sustained hikes in their districts. As reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno was named Crime Boss of the Month...
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
KTRE
Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California. A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Arrested, Accused of Carving Nazi Symbols Into Beverly Hills Menorah
A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police say. Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of...
