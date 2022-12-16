Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Rocketize Token Rise Above the Crypto Winter Sweeping the Crypto Market Right Now.
The crypto market needs a better year. According to the statistics from CoinGecko.com, between November 5 to November 10, 2022, the crypto market lost a whopping 233 billion dollars. The large-scale loss swept across several coins. The crypto market is only now recovering from the gashing blow of the FTX exchange collapse.
TechCrunch
FTX and Alameda’s massive investments will take a long time to unwind from crypto industry
FTX and its sister company (or parent company, depending on how you look at it) Alameda had their hands in a bunch of different startups. The depth of its roster wasn’t very transparent until now. A. first shared by the Financial Times showed Alameda’s private equity portfolio, with some...
dailycoin.com
Solana Maintains Strong Developer Activity Despite FTX Collapse
Solana had more than 2,000 active developers in November. Over 60% of those developers were working on a project solely focused on Solana. Solana has seen its price fall over 65% since the FTX/Alameda collapse a month ago, but the developer activity on the blockchain appears to be stickier than previously imagined. Multiple reports suggest that the ecosystem is still alive and kicking despite a fall in TVL in the past few weeks.
dailycoin.com
OKX Fails to Process Transactions for Over a Day as Intermittent Outage Hit Alibaba
A hardware failure in Alibaba Cloud’s Hong Kong data center caused major service disruption for OKX, with the cryptocurrency exchange failing to process deposits and withdrawals for over 25 hours. Alibaba Behind OKX’s Transaction Halt. On Sunday, December 18th, at 3am UTC, the Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out
There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
dailycoin.com
Why $HDUP Can Help Restore Your 2022 Losses From Tokens Like ATOM and ALGO
Are you looking for a new and innovative cryptocurrency that could help recover your losses? HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new cryptocurrency currently available on presale. The $HDUP cryptocurrency will power the HedgeUp platform, allowing users to earn passive income from alternative investment instruments such as wine, diamonds, aviation, gold, fine art, and luxury watches. Other mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Algorand (ALGO), have not performed well in the past, but HDUP could help in restoring green candles to your portfolio in the future.
dailycoin.com
Solcial Goes Live on Solana Mainnet, Betting Big on User Tokens and Community Ownership
Solcial, the first Solana-based social network that allows its users to create and share content that gets rewarded fairly, has just launched on Solana’s mainnet. Since November, Solcial has been invite-only as they finalized some key features. Now with more than 1,200 users onboarded, Solcial is betting big on creators and Web3 enthusiasts that want to explore new possibilities and new income streams.
dailycoin.com
Serenity Shield Signs an Extended Partnership with Archethic
Serenity Shield, a decentralized application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto inheritance and secure storage solutions for sensitive data, is pleased to announce the signing of an extended partnership with the technology group Archethic. As part of the partnership, Serenity Shield will integrate their product, the StrongBox®,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
CoinTelegraph
A year after Taproot, Bitcoin community works to unlock its DeFi potential
Taproot support across the industry is still crawling one year after the Bitcoin soft fork, indicating a strong potential for innovation and broader adoption of Web3 solutions to be unlocked through the world's largest cryptocurrency, sources told Cointelegraph. "Since early on, Satoshi predicted that layers being built on top of...
cryptoslate.com
CZ accused SBF of trying to depeg USDT through Alameda
The drama surrounding FTX and Binance continues to unfold as new text messages emerge that show what went on behind the scenes as the exchange crumbled. The New York Times obtained text messages from a group chat with Sam Bankman-Fried, Changpeng Zhao, and various other cryptocurrency executives that were exchanged on Nov. 10 — the day before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; Shiba Inu leads rise across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether inched up in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with Shiba Inu leading gains across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose 0.31% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,830 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether inched up 0.38% to US$1,233, according to CoinMarketCap.
CoinTelegraph
Data shows the Bitcoin mining bear market has a ways to go
Bitcoin (BTC) mining is the backbone of the BTC ecosystem and miners’ returns also provide insight into BTC’s price movements and the health of the wider crypto sector. It is well-documented that Bitcoin miners are struggling in the current bear market. Blockstream, a leading Bitcoin miner, recently raised funds at a 70% discount.
cryptoslate.com
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Understanding Bitcoin Network Hash Rate Increases
This is an opinion editorial by Alex, a bitcoin miner with Kaboomracks. It is important for individuals looking at bitcoin mining for the first time to understand the importance of Bitcoin’s difficulty adjustment as well the impact this has on mining profitability. Many newcomers to bitcoin mining will consult the profitability of an ASIC on a mining calculator, expecting that that profitability will stay relatively the same going forwards in the future. This is a misunderstanding as the profitability of any given machine, trends downwards over time. Increases in difficulty should be understood before purchasing an ASIC.
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Slides 7.32%, Reduction Marks the Largest Drop in 2022
On Dec. 5, 2022, at block height 766,080, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty adjustment dropped 7.32% lower, making it the largest difficulty reduction in 2022. The current difficulty is approximately 34.24 trillion and it will remain at this point for the next two weeks or 2,016 blocks. Bitcoin Miners Catch a...
techaiapp.com
DFINITY brings new smart contract functionality to Bitcoin with Internet Computer integration
DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of the Internet Computer (IC) — a high-speed, internet-scale public blockchain — has announced today the Internet Computer’s mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the cryptocurrency. Now, the Internet Computer can serve as a layer-2 for Bitcoin where smart contracts on the Internet […]
Comments / 0