Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $5.7 million for greater internet access
WASHINGTON D.C., Virgnia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting a grant of more than $5.7 million to deploy high speed internet networks and develop digital skills for people. The money will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill passed last year. “This grant is a giant step...
Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada to receive over $5.7 million to improve internet access
Nevada will receive over $5.7 million in federal funds from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
2news.com
DETR: Unemployment rate increases in November; Nevada adds jobs
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2022 which increased by 0.3 percent from October 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
2news.com
Travel Nevada Selects Six Rural Partners to Build Tourism Appeal
Travel Nevada has selected six proposed projects to develop new experiences for visitors across the state through its new Destination Development Demonstration (3D) Program. Starting in January, the chosen projects will begin receiving expert consulting services to help them create 10-year plans to develop their appeal to visitors and expand their economies through tourism.
2news.com
Outgoing governor: Nevada has to solve death penalty issue
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hoped his failed proposal to clear the state's death row starts a “necessary conversation” about capital punishment when state lawmakers begin their legislative session in February. “The death penalty is fundamentally broken,” Sisolak said during...
foodservicedirector.com
Nevada extends universal free meals for another year
Nevada students will continue to receive universal free meals at school for the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to a new allotment of federal funds. The state’s Interim Finance Committee approved $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue offering the free meals. Earlier this summer, the state...
Nevada Appeal
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
businesspress.vegas
Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards
Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno served...
Volunteers needed to help with 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers are needed to help with the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census in January, according to the Help Hope Home organization. The census will count people who are experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas valley on Jan. 26. Volunteers would begin one four-hour shift at 5 a.m. to be assigned to […]
2news.com
State transportation projects announced Monday expected to support 1,780 Jobs
State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,780 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 1,780 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
2news.com
NDOT Announces Name-a-Snowplow Contest
As winter officially gets underway, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting the public to submit creative and fun names as part of its first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest. Inspired by other states who have hosted their own snowplow-naming contests, NDOT is inviting Nevadans to submit name ideas to name...
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023. Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five...
2news.com
Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report
Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
EV infrastructure ordinance could mandate charging capabilities in most new developments
Nevada’s green goal of being 50% clean energy by 2030 could receive a boost towards its mission if EV charging infrastructure becomes Clark County’s newest mandate on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
2news.com
Nevada State Police Receive Grant For Joining Forces Program
The Nevada State Police North received grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support their on-going participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year. Northern Command West received a $82,500.00 and Northern Command East received a $79,000 grant. The grant...
news3lv.com
Where is the marijuana money for schools, why is Nevada still short in student funding?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overcrowded classrooms, old textbooks, are teacher shortages are just some of the issues you see across Nevada schools because they say they aren't getting enough money. Earlier this week a national report ranked Nevada near the bottom when it comes to school funding. It's something...
Comments / 3