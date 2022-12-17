Freshman Judah Mintz scored 15 of his squad-leading 24 points in the second half but Syracuse's (8-5, 1-1) rally fell short in an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh (9-4, 2-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed the Panthers by as many as 20 during the contest...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO