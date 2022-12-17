ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

Pitt Defeats Orange Despite Late Surge

Freshman Judah Mintz scored 15 of his squad-leading 24 points in the second half but Syracuse's (8-5, 1-1) rally fell short in an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh (9-4, 2-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed the Panthers by as many as 20 during the contest...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

National Signing Day 2023

A group of 20 players currently make up Syracuse's recruiting class after the first day of the early signing period. The class breakdown, including five transfers, features 10 defensive players, nine offensive players and a punter. Ten of the players come in as offensive or defensive linemen. The class features...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Return To ACC Play Against Pitt

Game Details: Tuesday, Dec. 20, Syracuse, N.Y., 9:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-4, 1-0) returns to ACC action by hosting Pitt (8-4,1-0) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange were victorious in their non-conference finale, as the squad bested Cornell on Saturday...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Dominant Fourth Quarter Leads Syracuse Past UAlbany

Syracuse women's basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against UAlbany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day. Dyaisha Fair led the way with another dynamic scoring performance, as the senior guard scored 26 points, one shy of her season-high. Graduate...
SYRACUSE, NY

