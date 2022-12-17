CENTRAL TEXAS — **HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT**. Today is the day! Our strong Arctic cold front arrives in Central Texas towards the middle of the morning, and the Brazos Valley before lunch. Behind it, expect a nearly instantaneous 20 degree temperature drop. Winds will gust up to 40-50 mph at times. The combination of wind and cold will lead to wind chills dipping into the single digits for the afternoon, and below zero overnight. Be sure to dress in layers as you're heading out the door. Exposed skin in wind chills below zero could be subject to frostbite within an hour.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO