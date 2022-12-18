Read full article on original website
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For
New York could trade for one of these six outfielders this offseason in order to fill their vacancy in left field
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
New York Mets latest free agency buzz
The New York Mets certainly had a high-flying start to free agency. Following the exhilarating kickoff to the offseason, though, the last week has been quiet for the Mets. Needs are still clearly on this roster. Whether it be a power bat in the lineup, outfield depth, or continued bullpen reinforcements, the Mets have still got to address certain aspects of their team.
American League East Rival Reportedly Snatches Intriguing Free Agent Red Sox Hurler
The Baltimore Orioles signed yet another former member of the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Earlier this offseason the Orioles took a chance and signed former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract and they made another move Monday by inking a minor league deal with former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo, according to Orioles team reporter Melanie Newman.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Stealing Yankees High-Leverage Reliever Could Drastically Improve Red Sox's Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox have greatly benefitted from adding Ex-New York Yankees relievers to their bullpen in recent years, and should be prepared to do the same after a questionable move by their biggest rivals. The Yankees designated left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment Wednesday following the addition of right-handed...
Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Carlos Correa revealed
Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical.
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury
The Los Angeles Angels added to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million contract. The Angels have had a fairly active off-season, acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Gio Urshela and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Now, they add a 2022 National League Silver Slugger in Drury.
Yankees could get a huge boost from Austin Wells in 2023
One of the fastest risers for the Yankees has been catcher Austin Wells, their first-round pick in 2020. His impressive bat has allowed him to shoot up all the way to Double-A in just two years of professional ball, with a real chance he starts out at Triple-A in 2023.
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
