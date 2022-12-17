ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little People, Big ~Cheer~! How the Roloff Family Is Celebrating the Holiday Season: Photos

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
The stars of Little People, Big World are known for their pumpkin season celebration, but the Roloff family also love the winter holidays!

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are commemorating the Christmas season for the first time in their new fixer-upper farmhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, and hosted brother Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff for a cheery Christmas party despite ongoing family tension.

Both Audrey and Tori shared photos from the festive gathering and while the sister-in-law didn’t pose for a photo alongside their husbands, Zach could be seen in the back of a group shot, with Jeremy dressed as Clark Griswold from 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

That same day, Tori and Zach attended their eldest son Jackson’s holiday concert.

“So proud of our guy Jackson! He had his first Christmas concert tonight,” the photographer shared via Instagram alongside a carousel of festive-themed photos. “He didn’t sing any of the songs but he performed the hand gestures perfectly. Love you Baby J! Thank you for an awesome night.”

The reality TV mama went on to thank her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, for being there to cheer Jackson on.

Amy, who also loves to decorate for the holidays, took her social media followers inside her home to see the festive twist she added to the property she owns with Chris in November 2022.

“Putting up the tree a day before Thanksgiving. This is a big for Chris [sic]. I got him into the Christmas spirit,” the matriarch captioned a shot of the real estate agent setting up their Christmas tree. “He always thinks it’s waaaaay too early to do that and play Christmas music. No way. I’ll post a photo when we get it all done. Woohoo! It’s Christmas.”

On Amy’s website, Amy’s Little Kitchen, she also gets in the season with holiday-themed products! Along with festive pillow covers and stockings, she offers a holiday fudge variety pack that includes seasonal flavors like white peppermint and dark chocolate cherry.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the stars of Little People, Big World celebrating Christmas.

