Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KSLA
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish
A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Winn Parish man arrested on multiple charges following disturbance
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Winn Parish man on several criminal charges and recovered a stolen handgun during a disturbance in Cedar Grove Sub-Division on Dec. 13 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13 at approximately 12:51 pm, NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau...
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana
An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
Lake Charles American Press
Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge
A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish. Authorities in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana are seeking help identifying two suspects in recent burglaries. BPSO reported that deputies responded to two forced-entry residential burglaries in the Magnolia Church Road area. Both incidents occurred during the afternoon hours.
KSLA
5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
KSLA
Car strikes tree, injuring driver
NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A 19-year-old Natchitoches man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck about 7:04 a.m. Sunday east of Natchitoches, authorities report. He was driving a 2017 Honda Civic east on Louisiana Highway 494 when the car left the road on the right side, traveled through a ditch, struck a large tree and came to rest on its right side.
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, after his 2006 GMC Sierra left the roadway and flipped over. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 16, 2022, that at approximately...
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
kjas.com
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
Comments / 0