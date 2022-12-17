ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Related
KPLC TV

Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
RINGGOLD, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Winn Parish man arrested on multiple charges following disturbance

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Winn Parish man on several criminal charges and recovered a stolen handgun during a disturbance in Cedar Grove Sub-Division on Dec. 13 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13 at approximately 12:51 pm, NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau...
WINN PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana

An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge

A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
LEESVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop

DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish. Authorities in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana are seeking help identifying two suspects in recent burglaries. BPSO reported that deputies responded to two forced-entry residential burglaries in the Magnolia Church Road area. Both incidents occurred during the afternoon hours.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KSLA

5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Car strikes tree, injuring driver

NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A 19-year-old Natchitoches man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck about 7:04 a.m. Sunday east of Natchitoches, authorities report. He was driving a 2017 Honda Civic east on Louisiana Highway 494 when the car left the road on the right side, traveled through a ditch, struck a large tree and came to rest on its right side.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX

