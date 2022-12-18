ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Patrick Dempsey Just Buzzed Off His Hair And Looks Like McDreamy No More

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtPEN_0jmQsPdt00

Patrick Dempsey may still be best known as McDreamy, a.k.a. Dr. Derek Shepherd, as the original leading man on Grey's Anatomy . There’s a reason he got that nickname, and it has stuck with him since leaving the series. Now, though, he may not be McDreamy anymore as we knew him, as Demspsey just got a buzzcut.

Jillian Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey’s wife who is also a makeup artist, took to Instagram recently to share a video of her hubby getting his hair buzzed so he can start fresh, and that includes getting rid of the dye from a previous character role:

The Disenchanted star is looking quite fresh with his new look! While he may not look like the McDreamy of Grey's Anatomy fame anymore, he is still looking as dreamy as ever. Unfortunately, the video is in black and white, so it’s hard to tell what his hair looks like without the dye, but now that can be up to anyone’s imagination until new photos of him come out.

Jillian Dempsey didn’t specify which character role she was referring to, but we can always speculate. Patrick Dempsey showed up to the D23 Expo sporting white hair and said it was for the upcoming movie Ferrari , but then he was back to black hair for the Disenchanted premiere. As of now, Ferrari is his only upcoming project, but perhaps he filmed something special to go along with Disenchanted , having reprised his role as Robert Philip in the Disney+ film.

Though could he have made a special cameo on Grey’s Anatomy ? With Ellen Pompeo officially leaving the long-running medical drama after its winter premiere in the 2023 TV schedule , the timing couldn't be better for another glimpse of Derek in the afterlife or flashback to before he died as part of her exit. He made a surprise return in Season 17, where he recurred in multiple episodes as Meredith lay in a coma due to COVID-19. Grey's fans can always dream of one of more glimpse of McDreamy before Ellen Pompeo bows out!

Since we can't say exactly what role the dyed hair was from, hopefully it won’t be too long until we find out. He may have a buzzcut now, but at least there are plenty of projects the Disenchanted star has been in where he has those beautiful McDreamy locks. Plus, a buzz looks pretty good on him. And I’m sure whatever color his hair is, he will still look dreamy.

A premiere date for Ferrari has yet to be released, but keep a lookout on CinemaBlend’s 2023 movies schedule to see what other films are coming out in the new year. If you just want to see Patrick Dempsey in all his McDreamy-ness without a buzzcut, the first 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are streaming on Netflix with a subscription for your viewing pleasure.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos

Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Looper

Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel

CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show

Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
173K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy