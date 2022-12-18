ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago

Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland is a perfect example of why the Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns rolled over a Ravens offense that couldn’t do much outside of handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins. The Browns picked up a 13-3 win, which technically keeps their playoff hopes alive.

The Browns held a 6-3 lead at halftime after three combined field goals in the first 30 minutes, and then Watson found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a three-yard touchdown late in the third to put them up by 10.

The Browns missed a pair of field goals the rest of the way as the snow started coming down harder, but it didn't matter. They shut the Ravens down to close out the fourth quarter and take the 10-point win.

Watson went 18-of-28 for 161 yards in the win, which was his first as a starter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Nick Chubb had 99 yards on 21 carries, and Amari Cooper had 58 receiving yards on four catches.

The Ravens’ offense struggled once again without Jackson, who sustained a PCL sprain in his left knee. He is expected back at some point before the end of the season, which — if Saturday was any indication — is something the Ravens desperately need.

They barely escaped both the struggling Denver Broncos, when Jackson first went down, and last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers with backup Tyler Huntley.

Huntley went 17-of-30 for 138 yards against the Browns. He struggled to get much of any offense going for the Ravens, and threw an interception after reaching the red zone in the third quarter. Their only points came from a 53-yard Justin Tucker field goal in the first half. They could have had more, but Tucker missed one just before halftime and then had one blocked to start the fourth.

The only real bright side was Dobbins, who had 125 rushing yards on 13 carries. That, though, clearly isn’t enough to sustainably win games.

Jackson is in the final year of his initial rookie deal with the Ravens, and has yet to reach an extension with the franchise. He reportedly turned down a deal worth about $250 million before the season, opting to bet on himself in his contract year — which hasn’t gone great. Even if a deal isn’t reached this coming offseason, the Ravens can use a franchise tag on him to keep him in Baltimore next fall.

The former MVP, for better or for worse, is clearly the key to the Ravens offense. Without him around, the Browns took full advantage in what was their third win in four games.

