Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln officials close several city services ahead of potential blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some city services will be closed on Thursday, while others will have rescheduled hours due to potential blizzard conditions. The City of Lincoln announced the following changes:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center at 555...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

City Announces Closures and Schedule Changes Due to Potential Blizzard

Snow scene outside the KFOR Studios on Dec. 19, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (December 21, 2022) Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City today announced several closures and schedule changes. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus

Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. Moving...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Snow emergency declared for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area. The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County gives go-ahead, for upgrading Big Blue River bridge

BEATRICE – A Norfolk company has been selected to upgrade an important bridge in Gage County, near DeWitt. The Gage County Board has approved the bid of Theisen Construction, Inc. for a total of $444,000. The company, which specializes in bridge construction, submitted the only bid for the project.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools cancels class on Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — There will be no class for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday and Thursday. The district made the announcement Tuesday night. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a press release. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
LINCOLN, NE
intheknow.com

Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities

TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
SEWARD, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln-area couple thrilled to have home featured in HGTV magazine

Danica Gadeken drove to Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Lincoln and picked up as many copies of HGTV Magazine as she could find. It’s not every day that your home is featured in a national publication, after all. She and husband Chris even got recognized at the airport. “It’s...
LINCOLN, NE

