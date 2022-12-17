ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 4 days ago
UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia.

Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.

Authorities checked the woman’s vitals and provided medical assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSB-TV.

A man who was identified as the driver of the car was detained by officers, according to WSB-TV. He was reportedly in a store when officers arrived.

According to WSB-TV, officials have not released the identities or ages of the man or woman. It is also not clear if the man was arrested or will be facing any charges.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

