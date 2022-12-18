ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Surge in Deadly Virus Causes Closure of Lufkin Animal Shelter

The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter located at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin (near Morris Frank Park) is temporarily closed until further notice. Officials at the shelter are trying their best to keep the dog population there protected from cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). There has been a significant rise in Lufkin, Angelina County, and through Deep East Texas of this often fatal disease.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

The New AutoZone In Lufkin, Texas Is Now Open

Just over a year after a heartbreaking accident demolished the AutoZone in Lufkin, they are back and even better than before. The new store is right where the old one once stood at 1009 South Timberland Drive. At 4:25 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 an out-of-state truck driver hauling...
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Tik Tok Famous Louisiana Foodie Came To Lufkin, Texas

TikTocker @britscookin made her way from across the Louisiana border to the Lufkin Brookshire Brothers according to the Lufkin Daily News. Rice is a staple of the Southern Louisiana cuisine she features on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It only makes sense that she was here on hand to help with the launch of Parish Rice.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Georgia Pacific in Corrigan, Texas Spreads the Holiday Spirit

The employees at Georgia-Pacific in Corrigan are doing their best to put smiles on the faces of children in need. Last week the employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a non-profit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars worth of toys for children of all ages.
CORRIGAN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Angelina College in Lufkin Honors Students on Fall Scholars Lists

This is the season for Christmas shopping, holiday decorations, and nativity scenes. However, this time of the year marks the end of the Fall semester at schools in our area. Classes have come to a close for Angelina College in 2022 and officials and faculty members there are pleased to release the names of students who excelled during this past school year.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas

There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy