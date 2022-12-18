Read full article on original website
Related
Angelina County Drug Free All Stars Take Part in ‘Sticker Shock’
The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars of The Coalition, Inc. recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Brookshire Brothers. Every year during the holiday season, the number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises significantly. In Texas, there is an estimated...
Surge in Deadly Virus Causes Closure of Lufkin Animal Shelter
The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter located at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin (near Morris Frank Park) is temporarily closed until further notice. Officials at the shelter are trying their best to keep the dog population there protected from cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). There has been a significant rise in Lufkin, Angelina County, and through Deep East Texas of this often fatal disease.
26 Places To See Christmas Lights In Lufkin, Texas
With an arctic blast headed our way, now is the time to get out and see all the Christmas lights before they are gone for good. Luckily the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has released its list of must-see homes for the 2022 Christmas season. This year they...
Lufkin, Texas Teen Is Among 20 Missing Kids Hoping For A Christmas Miracle
Emma Campbell went missing in Longview on October 20, 2022, and was found on November 3, 2022. She went missing again on November 16, 2022 from Lufkin and has yet to be found. She had just turned 17 years old days before she was reported missing again. You never know...
See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
The New AutoZone In Lufkin, Texas Is Now Open
Just over a year after a heartbreaking accident demolished the AutoZone in Lufkin, they are back and even better than before. The new store is right where the old one once stood at 1009 South Timberland Drive. At 4:25 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 an out-of-state truck driver hauling...
Tik Tok Famous Louisiana Foodie Came To Lufkin, Texas
TikTocker @britscookin made her way from across the Louisiana border to the Lufkin Brookshire Brothers according to the Lufkin Daily News. Rice is a staple of the Southern Louisiana cuisine she features on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It only makes sense that she was here on hand to help with the launch of Parish Rice.
Georgia Pacific in Corrigan, Texas Spreads the Holiday Spirit
The employees at Georgia-Pacific in Corrigan are doing their best to put smiles on the faces of children in need. Last week the employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a non-profit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars worth of toys for children of all ages.
Nominate Your Favorite House For Light Up Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin Parks and Recreation is going through restructuring this year and has just recently welcomed a new director, Buddy Timme. That might have led to the reason Christmas Convoy is not happening the same way this year, as it has in years past. For some backstory on the Christmas Convoy,...
Create Sentimental Moments With Your Daughter In Lufkin, Texas
It would be a shame that the first time a father and a daughter ever shared a dance together was on her wedding day. To make sure that doesn't happen, the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department are already getting their 2023 Father-Daughter dance together. Celebrate the bond between a father...
Live And Work In This Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building
Live-work situations have fallen out of vogue, but seem to be making a comeback. Living in the back of your business was a big part of how small business owners of the 1900's kept overhead down. Finding a home that could also be a great place for your business is...
Severe Weather Possible in the Pineywoods Saturday Night
Over the past few days, we've been letting you know of a possible severe weather outbreak that's expected to hit the Deep East Texas area on Tuesday. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are all in the mix as a major cold front approaches our area. For the...
Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award
Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
Angelina College in Lufkin Honors Students on Fall Scholars Lists
This is the season for Christmas shopping, holiday decorations, and nativity scenes. However, this time of the year marks the end of the Fall semester at schools in our area. Classes have come to a close for Angelina College in 2022 and officials and faculty members there are pleased to release the names of students who excelled during this past school year.
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
Lufkin Salvation Army Angel Trees Full of ‘Forgotten Angels’
This Friday, December 9 is the deadline for all gifts to be returned of the Lufkin Salvation Army Tree. Unfortunately, there are still a number of "forgotten angels" yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Lufkin provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 800 children...
Iconic Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building Is Ready For A New Owner
It is rare that one of the larger iconic buildings in downtown Nacogdoches comes up for sale. It is one that just by looking at the picture you know exactly where it is located. Godtel has moved to a new location on Douglass road, resulting in the Redland Hotel being...
Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas
There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0