The employees at Georgia-Pacific in Corrigan are doing their best to put smiles on the faces of children in need. Last week the employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a non-profit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars worth of toys for children of all ages.

CORRIGAN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO