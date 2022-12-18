ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Breakers Resort Inn sold

Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach

No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WUb1E7.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Coming through with coats – Williamsburg middle-schooler collects nearly 100 for Coats for Families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He wanted to collect enough coats to fill one of our Coats for Families bins, but he was able to do that in just the first day. Ben Rutter, 12, is a seventh grader at at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. For his service project this semester, he set out to make a major impact on our Coats for Families drive – and ended up collecting nearly a hundred coats for kids and adults in just the three weeks since Thanksgiving.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events

HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Gloucester County launches new community engagement site

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County has launched a new digital community engagement site in partnership with Zencity to inform and engage residents about current and upcoming plans and initiatives. The engagement site through the county’s main webpage, www.gloucesterva.info, will allow residents to give input using interactive tools.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

