WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
Organization to host toy giveaway in neighborhood where Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. — The fence by the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes is now known as the ‘Codi Fence’ to many community members in Hampton. It’s a place where people have gathered to conduct searches for Codi Bigsby and keep his name alive. “Every time I come...
WAVY News 10
VB Breakers Resort Inn sold
VB Breakers Resort Inn sold
Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold.
WAVY News 10
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall.
WAVY News 10
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
WAVY News 10
8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach
8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach
No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
Damaged parts of Portsmouth trash plant to be taken down
Officials said that they have secured the equipment necessary to safely bring down the damaged sections of the conveyor belt and enclosure.
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
WAVY News 10
Coming through with coats – Williamsburg middle-schooler collects nearly 100 for Coats for Families
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He wanted to collect enough coats to fill one of our Coats for Families bins, but he was able to do that in just the first day. Ben Rutter, 12, is a seventh grader at at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. For his service project this semester, he set out to make a major impact on our Coats for Families drive – and ended up collecting nearly a hundred coats for kids and adults in just the three weeks since Thanksgiving.
Remains found in Hampton determined to be animal: Police
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said that the remains found off Woodland Road Wednesday afternoon were not human. HPD said they got a call about the remains in the 300 block of Woodland Road just after 1:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found bones wrapped inside a...
Questions circulate after 'Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade' canceled in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An event meant to spread holiday cheer led to some confusion and frustration Saturday night. Organizers moved forward with a massive community toy drive, despite the City of Portsmouth cancelling a part of the event. A City spokesperson said a permit for the Miracle on High...
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
Judeo-Christian Outreach Center gives Christmas baskets to families in need
The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach is working to help families from going hungry this holiday season.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
Family of teen injured in hit and run in Portsmouth searches for driver
The accident happened this past Friday just after 3:00 p.m. outside the Citgo gas station at Towne Point Road and Twin Pines Road.
WAVY News 10
Gloucester County launches new community engagement site
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County has launched a new digital community engagement site in partnership with Zencity to inform and engage residents about current and upcoming plans and initiatives. The engagement site through the county’s main webpage, www.gloucesterva.info, will allow residents to give input using interactive tools.
WAVY News 10
Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
2 men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.
Portsmouth Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled by police
The police department sent out a tweet regarding the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online.
