WDEL 1150AM

Harris, Embiid carry 76ers past Raptors 104-101 in overtime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors. Harris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Konecny, Tippett propel Flyers over Blue Jackets, 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice while Carter Hart recorded 30 saves to help lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. In a game that featured the two teams currently at the bottom of the Eastern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Flyers' Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season. It's another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. He scored 23 goals and had 50 points last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies at Texas in first Sunday night ESPN game of 2023

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros will host the Phillies in a World Series rematch on April 30. The network also selected Philadelphia at Atlanta on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

QB Hurts reportedly could miss Eagles' game with Cowboys with shoulder injury

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could miss Saturday's potential NFC East clinching game with the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday's win over the Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The hit came late in the third quarter, when defensive end Trevis Gipson...
DALLAS, PA

