Nelson scores 23 to lead Delaware over Rider 60-59
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 23 points and made a layup at the buzzer to rally Delaware to a 60-59 victory over Rider on Monday night. Nelson had six rebounds and four steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4). Jyare Davis scored 15 points with five rebounds.
DSU hires former MEAC head coach to take over program
Delaware State University is turning to a former rival to take over their football program. Former Morgan State Head Coach Lee Hull will take over the DelState program, about a month after the dismissal of DSU-alum Rod Milstead. Hull coached the Bears for two seasons, taking them to a share...
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
Murder arrest in Magnolia
A 42-year old Magnolia man is dead after trying to assist at a domestic dispute. Delaware State Police said the incident started around 12:30 Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at a residence on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Troopers said 27-year old Gadiel Haro was involved in a physical domestic dispute...
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
36-year New Castle County EMS paramedic retires, worked on Presidential motorcades
New Castle County EMS Senior Sergeant Donald Kennard made the final dispatch of a decorated 36-year career Monday night. "It's a great honor and pleasure that I go duration for the final time, thank you for your support." With those words to the county's dispatch center, Kennard switched from paramedic...
Trooper injured in Biden motorcade accident
A member of the Delaware State Police motorcycle unit is recovering from injuries following a crash Monday morning as the trooper was escorting the motorcade of President Biden to the Wilmington Airport. The motorcycle went down on southbound Route 141 on the Newport viaduct around 9:30 a.m. The trooper was...
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
Monday night fire damages townhome in Bear
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a two-story townhouse in Bear on Monday night, December 19, 2022. The fire on Kelston Drive in Briargate was reported shortly before 10 p.m. as being in a utility room. Christiana firefighters arriving at the...
Overturned tractor trailer crushed rush hour traffic Monday morning
An overturned tractor trailer blocked three lanes of southbound I-95 at Route 273 in Christiana Monday morning, December 19, 2022, for five and a half hours. The crash happened around 6 a.m. The truck driver was not hurt. Hazardous materials crews were called out for a fuel spill, and the...
