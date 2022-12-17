Agudath Israel of America's Rockland regional office will hold a Chanukah Legislative Reception tomorrow - Wednesday, December 21. "The goal of our Rockland office is to forge meaningful relationships with our elected officials," Shragi Greenbaum, Director of Agudath Israel Rockland Regional Office, shares with Rockland Daily. "We don't only reach out when we need help, but we advocate for the community while forging positive, lasting relationships through other means as well while showcasing our growing community. For the Chanukah Legislative Reception, we are going to have Orthodox representation from all over Rockland, from Chassidish to Litvish to Modern Orthodox from every Rockland community, including newer communities such as Pearl River, Nyack, Stony Point, Hillburn, Haverstraw, and Thiells."

