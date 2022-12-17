Read full article on original website
rcbizjournal.com
Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?
We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
27east.com
Fire Closing County Road 39
A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
Rangers, police respond to deceased hiker in Ulster County
Forest rangers responded to an Ulster County 911 call, that requested assistance regarding an unconscious hiker on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest. The unnamed 69-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services located the hiker and two others with him.
rocklanddaily.com
Downtown Haverstraw to Receive Major Facelift According to Albany Plans
According to a plan unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul, ten million dollars will be invested into downtown Haverstraw, beautifying the area, updating it, and making it more accessible and walkable. "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are making communities across our state more accessible and vibrant places to live and...
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
anash.org
Monsey’s Hakhel Menorah Parade to be Largest Yet
The Annual Chanuka Menorah parade in Rockland County will take place Sunday night, first night of Chanuka ending with a grand menorah lighting event at the Palisades Mall. The Grand Annual Chanukah Menorah parade in Rockland County and Menorah lighting will take place Sunday night, first night of Chanuka. Cars...
How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?
Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!. I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post. Person Gets Stuck In Washing...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides
NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
rocklanddaily.com
New Mario Cuomo Bridge Sees Sharp Plummet in Crashes Compared to Old Tappan Zee
The Mario M. Cuomo bridge, which is the span connecting Westchester and Rockland counties, was opened to commuters in 2018 and replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge, one of the older bridges in New York State. The data has come in, and according to LoHud, crashes on the bridge are sharply...
Dump truck collides with SUV in Orange County, resulting in fire
Police say the truck, which was loaded with gravel, crashed into the SUV, which then slammed into a guardrail across the road.
rocklanddaily.com
Agudath Israel's Rockland Office to Hold Chanukah Legislative Reception
Agudath Israel of America's Rockland regional office will hold a Chanukah Legislative Reception tomorrow - Wednesday, December 21. "The goal of our Rockland office is to forge meaningful relationships with our elected officials," Shragi Greenbaum, Director of Agudath Israel Rockland Regional Office, shares with Rockland Daily. "We don't only reach out when we need help, but we advocate for the community while forging positive, lasting relationships through other means as well while showcasing our growing community. For the Chanukah Legislative Reception, we are going to have Orthodox representation from all over Rockland, from Chassidish to Litvish to Modern Orthodox from every Rockland community, including newer communities such as Pearl River, Nyack, Stony Point, Hillburn, Haverstraw, and Thiells."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hiker collapses and dies
SHANDAKEN – A man hiking with two friends collapsed and died while on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest, State DEC forest rangers say. At about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, rangers overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 requesting assistance with an unconscious man in the Wild Forest.
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Bedford residents upset about proposed cell phone tower location, Richard Gere dragged into the mix
There's a battle brewing over a cell phone tower in Westchester County and actor Richard Gere is in the middle of it.
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
Cortlandt Manor family without heat says heating company won’t fix their furnace
After 16 days since T. Webber came, Lynch says there is still no heat in the home.
