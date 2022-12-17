ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

rcbizjournal.com

Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?

We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Fire Closing County Road 39

A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Downtown Haverstraw to Receive Major Facelift According to Albany Plans

According to a plan unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul, ten million dollars will be invested into downtown Haverstraw, beautifying the area, updating it, and making it more accessible and walkable. "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are making communities across our state more accessible and vibrant places to live and...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
anash.org

Monsey’s Hakhel Menorah Parade to be Largest Yet

The Annual Chanuka Menorah parade in Rockland County will take place Sunday night, first night of Chanuka ending with a grand menorah lighting event at the Palisades Mall. The Grand Annual Chanukah Menorah parade in Rockland County and Menorah lighting will take place Sunday night, first night of Chanuka. Cars...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides

NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Agudath Israel's Rockland Office to Hold Chanukah Legislative Reception

Agudath Israel of America's Rockland regional office will hold a Chanukah Legislative Reception tomorrow - Wednesday, December 21. "The goal of our Rockland office is to forge meaningful relationships with our elected officials," Shragi Greenbaum, Director of Agudath Israel Rockland Regional Office, shares with Rockland Daily. "We don't only reach out when we need help, but we advocate for the community while forging positive, lasting relationships through other means as well while showcasing our growing community. For the Chanukah Legislative Reception, we are going to have Orthodox representation from all over Rockland, from Chassidish to Litvish to Modern Orthodox from every Rockland community, including newer communities such as Pearl River, Nyack, Stony Point, Hillburn, Haverstraw, and Thiells."
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hiker collapses and dies

SHANDAKEN – A man hiking with two friends collapsed and died while on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest, State DEC forest rangers say. At about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, rangers overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 requesting assistance with an unconscious man in the Wild Forest.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

