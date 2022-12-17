Read full article on original website
Roller Champions Multiplayer is not working on PC
Roller Champions, Ubisoft’s creation, is a multiplayer sports video game. Its multiplayer feature makes the game unique and more fun to play with friends. It supports cross-play, allowing gamers to invite and matchmake with other players. However, some players reported that Roller Champions is not working on their PC. In this article, we are going to talk about the issue and its solution so if this is applicable to you, read the article to the end.
Best Sites to Download 4K/ULTRA HD Wallpaper on Windows PC
Changing your wallpaper is a quick yet energizing way to boost your mood and productivity with a personalized touch. Although, The latest windows come with plenty of fresh wallpapers. You can choose them from the Windows wallpaper library. However, that, too, gets boring and repetitive after some time. In that case, downloading new and refreshing wallpapers helps.
Fix Chunk Errors in Minecraft on Windows PC
Some users are facing Chunk Errors in Minecraft, where some part of the game is either broken or not visible at all. The error in question can be easily resolved by reloading Minecraft, closing the app correctly, and by some other methods mentioned hereinafter. In this article, we are going to talk about Chunk Errors in Minecraft and what we can do to resolve the issue.
How to join a PlayStation party chat on Windows 11
Over the years, Sony has been making great strides to bring PlayStation support to the Windows platform. At the moment, folks can play some of the best PlayStation-exclusive video games from a Windows 11 computer, but not only, but it is also possible to join a PlayStation party chat directly from your PC.
Payday 2 Mods are not working [Fix]
Some players of PayDay 2 as of late have been complaining about their mods failing to work properly. From what we have gathered, this problem is connected with the BLT mod manager, so the question is, what can be done to solve this issue once and for all? PayDay 2 is one of the most competitive and popular cooperative first-person shooter video games available today.
How to check if your Graphics Card is working or not working?
A Graphics Card is essential hardware when it comes to gaming. Apart from gaming, a heavy-duty graphics card is also required for other purposes, like interior designing, Photoshop, video editing, etc. If your graphics card stops performing properly, you will experience issues with video games and other software which you use to perform graphics work. However, the same issues can be triggered due to other causes. Hence, before reaching any conclusion, it is necessary to check if the issue is occurring due to the GPU or not. In this article, we will talk about how to know if your graphics card is faulty.
Fix Microsoft Teams not downloading files
This post will show you what you can do if Microsoft Teams is not downloading any files. Teams is a comprehensive business communication platform that unifies instant chat, audio calling, and video calling, and allow its users to collaborate through different channels. It also lets them share files with others on the Teams network. Files can simply be uploaded or shared as a ‘link to the file’ on a one-on-one chat, group chat, or on specific channels. While it’s pretty easy to download these files, some users are finding it difficult to download the shared files on their Windows 11/10 PC. This article attempts to solve this issue using some effective solutions.
File format module cannot parse the file in Adobe Photoshop
When users try to open a file in PhotoShop, they encounter an error that stops them from accessing or editing the file. This error message often comes when the file is corrupted or incompatible. Following is the exact error message that the user sees. Could not complete your request because...
How to Redeem Code or Gift Card from Microsoft Store on Windows PC
Microsoft Store is a great place to find amazing apps and games. Most of the downloadable content is available free of cost, but some of them come with a price tag. You have two options to buy an app or game; use your credit/debit card or a gift card. While using a credit card is easy, using a gift card can be a bit confusing to many. So the question is, how to redeem a code or gift card from Microsoft Store on Windows? Well, let’s find this out below.
Excel Online is not working and won’t open files
If Excel Online is not working and won’t open files, then read this post to solve the issue. Excel files often contain important organizational data or user information. These files can be opened and viewed using Excel Online, which is one of the best online spreadsheets software offered by Microsoft. Excel Online provides a collaborative platform where you can collectively work with others on the same spreadsheet. It makes it easier to create, edit, share Excel files, and access your Excel data from anywhere.
TikTok app not working on Windows PC
If after you install the TikTok app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you notice that the app is not working on your device – with issues like the app closing every time you open it, comments on the app not loading properly, network connection issues et al, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
We were unable to turn on your console – Xbox error
You can turn Xbox Console on or off remotely by using your smartphone. For this, you have to install the Xbox app on your smartphone from Google Play Store or App Store. While remotely turning on the Xbox Console, some users encountered the “We were unable to turn on your console” error. In this article, we will see how to fix this error.
How to change Point of Rotation of Objects in Photoshop
Photoshop is a versatile raster graphic software from Adobe. They seem to have thought about everything that a designer would need. Every designer at some point will need to rotate an object in their artwork. While rotation can be done by using the angles in Edit then Transform then Rotate (choose angle and direction). Sometimes the rotation just needs to be between these angles and the rotation may not be very big. Maybe you just need to rotate around an object.
How to create Spiral Text effect in Illustrator
Illustrator is a vector graphic software from Adobe, that has many tools and features that can be used to create unique artwork. In this post we will show you how to create a Spiral Text effect, that can be used for logo creation, decoration and so much more. How to...
Best GIF Compressors For Discord
In this post, we will list down the best GIF compressors for Discord. Discord is a popular chatting app that allows you to chat with anyone through text, voice, and video messages. A majority of Discord users use GIFs in chat to express their emotions and jokes. However, those with a free Discord account often face difficulty sending large GIF files in chat. Discord put a restriction on the file size and doesn’t allow them to send files that are larger than 8 MBs (or 128×128 pixels). So users have to cut, resize, or compress GIFs before uploading them on Discord servers.
Virus & threat protection Engine unavailable
Some PC users have reported cases whereby the Security Intelligence Update for Microsoft Defender Antivirus fails to work on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer and in Windows Security app. Under the Virus & threat protection area, Engine unavailable message is shown. If you are facing a similar issue, then this post is intended to help you with solutions you can apply to resolve the issue.
Failed to load PDF document in Chrome [Fix]
For some PC users, you may get the Failed to load PDF document error message when you try using the built-in PDF Viewer to open a PDF document in Google Chrome on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. If you have encountered a similar issue, then this post is for you! In this post, we offer suggestions that can help you resolve the issue.
How to use Groups in Photoshop
Photoshop has many features that make any graphic project easy. A very useful feature in Photoshop is the ability to group and ungroup. Learning how to use Groups and in Photoshop is very important. When you begin to learn Photoshop, groups may not seem all that important, but as you start to have larger projects you will see the need for groups.
How to use the Straighten tool in Photoshop
The photographer’s best friend after the camera is photo editing software. The photo may look lovely when you aim and shoot but when you download it on the computer, there may be things that need fixing. One thing that may be off is the straightness of the Photo. You may not be able to go and retake the photo so the next best thing is to use software to fix the issue. Photoshop offers lots of tools and features that can be used to correct problems with photos. In this post,we will show you how to use the Straighten tool in Photoshop.
What is Nahimic Companion and how to uninstall it in Windows 11/10
If you find that Nahimic Companion keeps reinstalling on Windows 11/10, then this post will interest you. We explain what is Nahimic Companion and how to completely uninstall Nahimic Companion from your Windows 11/10 computer if you need to. What is Nahimic Companion? Is it good for Gaming?. Nahimic companion...
