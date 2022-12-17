ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Tiger Woods and son Charlie, 13, in the hunt at PNC Championship, Bernhard Langer's son Jason holds the record of youngest to win at 14

By Beth Ann Nichols
By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Florida — Jason Langer graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last May with a degree in economics and finance from The Wharton School and landed a job in investment banking in New York City. The former college golfer was only 14 years old the first time he won the PNC Championship with his father, Bernhard. They won it again in 2019, matching the number of times Bernhard won the PNC with son Stefan (2005, 2006).

Now Jason, 22, is back with dad seeking a third title. The pair trail Justin and Mike Thomas by three strokes heading into Sunday’s final round. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie trail the Thomas’ by two. Should Team Woods win, Charlie, 13, would set a new tournament record.

“I didn’t want to expose him to this kind of pressure too early, but he said, ‘I’m ready. I can handle this,’ ” said Bernhard, “and he was right.”

Langer, a two-time major champion, has won 44 times on the PGA Tour Champions. The family rotates to see who gets to play with dad, but after Jason hurt his back and couldn’t defend in 2020, his sister stepped in to compete.

Now it’s Bernhard who is feeling under the weather in Orlando, battling a sore throat.

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer line up a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When asked what advice his dad gave him 6 years ago to compete under this kind of spotlight, Jason echoed the thoughts of everyone this week – just enjoy the experience.

“I mean, it’s such a cool tournament, really unique,” said Jason, “and don’t get to be inside the ropes and hitting a golf ball with my dad too often.”

