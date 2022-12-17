Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Bayou Border Battle Day One
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The inaugural Bayou Border Battle hosted by Sulphur High School at the Legacy Center tipped off on Monday for day one of the two day tournament as teams from Texas, and Louisiana headed to Lake Charles for the tournament. The day began at 3:30 as...
Bayou Border Battle ‘Texas Versus Louisiana’ In Lake Charles Dec 19 & 20
If you are already off for the holidays and are looking for something fun to do, then you should head over and check out this event. It's called the Bayou Border battle and it is going on today and tomorrow here in Lake Charles. The event features the best high school basketball teams from Texas taking on the best high school basketball teams in Louisiana.
