Fairborn, OH

247Sports

Penn OL transfer Trevor Radosevich commits to Cincinnati

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Radosevich. The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Radosevich started 30 straight games for the Quakers and was a two-time All-Ivy League selection along with being a two-time captain for Penn. Radosevich, a 2018 recruit, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21...
CINCINNATI, OH
kion546.com

No. 3 Ohio State women rally in OT, beat USF in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida 88-86 in the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday. Cotie McMahon...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day

This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football targets a transfer portal tight end with Big Ten experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s most pressing transfer portal need remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere, too. CJ Dippre told 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his top two teams. The Maryland transfer target visited Columbus this past weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He did not give a timetable for a decision.
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes finally add a player from transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes have finally added a player from the transfer portal. There is no rest for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. This has been an extremely busy month for the Buckeyes considering that the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close next week and that they are preparing for a loaded Georgia team to play in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both 5 months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 killed in fiery crash on I-70

Simmons was trapped inside his car when the vehicle caught fire. The Springfield Fire Department responded to put out the flames and provide medical aid.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

I-70 at US-68 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. […]
DAYTON, OH

