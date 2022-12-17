ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms

Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Will Levis taking on new role in Kentucky's bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On New Year's Eve in Nashville, University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will try and lead the Wildcats to a bowl win from the sidelines. The Wildcats senior quarterback elected not to play in the Transperfect Music City Bowl as he looks to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
RICHMOND, KY
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lexington

Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
Wave 3

No, Waylon Jennings did not own the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ WAVE News documentary confirms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just when the story of the so-called Cocaine Bear, a drug-sniffing movie celebrity couldn’t get any weirder, it does. The Netflix film Cocaine Bear is due out in February. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Ray Liotta in his final role, it’s inspired by a true story rooted in Kentucky. One Lexington, Ky. business is already cashing in on the animal’s wild tale that was destined for Hollywood.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — According to Lexington police, two groups of people were involved in a shootout around 11:15 p.m. Sunday outside the McDonald’s on Stanton Way. Authorities said no one was injured during the incident, but the restaurant had employees and customers inside at the time. The gunfire did result in external damage to the building.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County

A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WKYT 27

Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two different situations at the JM Smucker plant in Lexington. The Winchester Road plant makes Jif peanut butter. Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway

Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy