saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms
Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
wdrb.com
Will Levis taking on new role in Kentucky's bowl game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On New Year's Eve in Nashville, University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will try and lead the Wildcats to a bowl win from the sidelines. The Wildcats senior quarterback elected not to play in the Transperfect Music City Bowl as he looks to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
WKYT 27
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
Wave 3
No, Waylon Jennings did not own the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ WAVE News documentary confirms
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just when the story of the so-called Cocaine Bear, a drug-sniffing movie celebrity couldn’t get any weirder, it does. The Netflix film Cocaine Bear is due out in February. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Ray Liotta in his final role, it’s inspired by a true story rooted in Kentucky. One Lexington, Ky. business is already cashing in on the animal’s wild tale that was destined for Hollywood.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — According to Lexington police, two groups of people were involved in a shootout around 11:15 p.m. Sunday outside the McDonald’s on Stanton Way. Authorities said no one was injured during the incident, but the restaurant had employees and customers inside at the time. The gunfire did result in external damage to the building.
WKYT 27
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
WKYT 27
‘Dangerous’ suspect wanted on attempted murder charge after Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is wanted on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, police say the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin Drive.
WKYT 27
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two different situations at the JM Smucker plant in Lexington. The Winchester Road plant makes Jif peanut butter. Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident at the...
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
wbontv.com
Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway
Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
