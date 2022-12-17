ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

kion546.com

Fitzgerald’s 30 lead Tennessee State over Brescia 98-83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Tigers defeated the Brescia Bearcats 98-83 on Tuesday led by Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.'s 30 points. The Tigers are now 8-5 on the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
kion546.com

Grant has 18 as Sam Houston defeats Arlington Baptist 107-26

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Led by Qua Grant's 18 points, the Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 107-26 on Tuesday night. The Bearkats are now 10-2 on the season.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It's a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
goblueraiders.com

#TitleIX50: Anne Marie (Lanning) Brentz

Looking back on my basketball career, I can certainly say God blessed me in way more ways than not. Even though softball was the first game I played growing up, I still think back on the days when my dad used to take my sisters and I to the gym and we would shoot over and over and over until our arms would get tired.
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The 'Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job

It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone's Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb's campus on Monday morning....
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

YMCA helping 700+ families in Clarksville

The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary …. The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 15 – 21, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
wpln.org

‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature

The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
NASHVILLE, TN

