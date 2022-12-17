Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
kion546.com
Fitzgerald’s 30 lead Tennessee State over Brescia 98-83
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Tigers defeated the Brescia Bearcats 98-83 on Tuesday led by Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.’s 30 points. The Tigers are now 8-5 on the season. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum...
After lessons learned, No. 8 Tennessee meets Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee will aim to regain its footing following a loss and remain perfect at home on Wednesday when
kion546.com
Grant has 18 as Sam Houston defeats Arlington Baptist 107-26
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Led by Qua Grant’s 18 points, the Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 107-26 on Tuesday night. The Bearkats are now 10-2 on the season. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
goblueraiders.com
#TitleIX50: Anne Marie (Lanning) Brentz
Looking back on my basketball career, I can certainly say God blessed me in way more ways than not. Even though softball was the first game I played growing up, I still think back on the days when my dad used to take my sisters and I to the gym and we would shoot over and over and over until our arms would get tired.
atozsports.com
Key Vols player announces he’s returning to Tennessee for one more season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced this weekend that he’s returning to UT for his final season of eligibility. Safety Jaylen McCollough posted a message on Instagram over the weekend announcing his intentions to return to Tennessee in 2023. And he’s returning because he wants to bring a couple...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans received a reminder this weekend of why it’s not wise to get too excited or too upset about recruiting
Tennessee Vols fans received a reminder this weekend of why it’s not wise to get too excited or too upset about recruiting. Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. When a four-star or five-star player commits to your favorite program, it’s always exciting. Commits, however, don’t always work...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
WKRN
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list turns himself in
A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list several weeks in a row is in custody after he turned himself in to police earlier this week. Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top …. A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted"...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
Only shelter for teens in Middle Tennessee closed temporarily due to staffing shortage, CEO says
The only shelter in Middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center said that it is a temporary pause and that they lost so many staff members that it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
WKRN
YMCA helping 700+ families in Clarksville
The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. The Clarksville YMCA is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week!. Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on “temporary …. The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of...
New poll shows majority of Metro Nashville workers don’t want a new Titans stadium
A new poll conducted by the Local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) organization revealed the majority of Metro Nashville workers do not want a new Titan's Stadium.
Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022
FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 15 – 21, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
wpln.org
‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature
The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
Tennessee Tribune
Metro Nashville Council to Vote on Plans to Transform Fisk University’s Historic Burrus Hall
On December 20th, the Metro Nashville Council will vote on plans to transform Fisk University’s historic Burrus Hall into a business innovation/business incubator facility. And let me tell you, this is exactly the right project at the exactly right time for Nashville. Since 1945, Burrus Hall – a McKissack...
