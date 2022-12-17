Read full article on original website
What the Pittsburgh Penguins are thankful for in 2022
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson to undergo neck surgery; will miss rest of season
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to be haunted by mysterious injury issues, as Cam Atkinson is the latest to be ruled out for the rest of the season. The veteran forward will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday and is not expected back this season, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. Just...
Islanders place Cal Clutterbuck on injured reserve
The New York Islanders have made several transactions today, starting with Cal Clutterbuck being placed on injured reserve. His stint is retroactive to Dec. 16, meaning he could come off in just a few days if healthy enough to return. Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom, and Cory Schnieder have all been recalled from the AHL, the latter under emergency conditions.
What the Philadelphia Flyers are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Blackhawks place defenseman Jarred Tinordi on IR
The Chicago Blackhawks were forced to make several moves Monday, starting with the placement of Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a facial fracture. Tinordi was hit in the mouth with the puck Sunday night and forced to leave the game, just a week after being hit in the chin with a skate. With the roster spot, the team recalled Isaak Phillips from the minor leagues. The team has also activated Alex Stalock from injured reserve while sending Arvid Soderblom back to the AHL.
Sharks forward Luke Kunin undergoes ACL surgery
The San Jose Sharks will be without Luke Kunin for the rest of the 2022-23 season after he underwent successful ACL repair surgery. The injury happened December 13 against the Arizona Coyotes. In a statement, the Sharks included an estimated recovery timeline of six to eight months. San Jose has...
Ryan McDonagh returns for Predators
After staying up with the Nashville Predators on an emergency loan for more than two weeks, Jordan Gross has been returned to the AHL. The team recalled him when it sent Ryan McDonagh to injured reserve, and he played seven games since then. With McDonagh returning Wednesday night against the...
Buffalo Sabres activate Ilya Lyubushkin
The Buffalo Sabres are activating defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin ahead of tonight’s game, putting him right into the lineup. Lyubushkin hasn’t played since November 28th while dealing with an undisclosed injury. In a corresponding move, the team announced that defenseman Jeremy Davies has been returned on loan to the Rochester Americans, their AHL affiliate.
Anaheim Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto from Florida Panthers in three-team trade
In a bit of a confusing swap, the Anaheim Ducks have reacquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers. In the trade, Florida received winger Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings, while Detroit received forward Danny O’Regan from the Ducks. All three have NHL experience but are...
Andrew Hammond announces retirement
The Hamburglar has hung up his cape. Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from professional hockey on Twitter Monday, explaining that he suffered an ankle injury during his time in Montreal and isn’t able to fully recover. Hammond played four games for the Canadiens last season before ending up on injured reserve and getting traded to the New Jersey Devils.
