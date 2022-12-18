Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Related
Hamilton Take2: The Sabres have a decision to make in goal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen looks like he’s finally figured it out, so are there any options for Kevyn Adams to keep him here?. The 23-year-old struggled in his first six games up in Buffalo, but he has been the reason the Sabres won, his last two starts.
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled due to impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
Avalanche acquire forward Denis Malgin
The Colorado Avalanche, still looking for some scoring depth, have acquired Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Dryden Hunt. The move is the second time Hunt has switched teams this season after being claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in October. Malgin, 25, returned...
Islanders place Cal Clutterbuck on injured reserve
The New York Islanders have made several transactions today, starting with Cal Clutterbuck being placed on injured reserve. His stint is retroactive to Dec. 16, meaning he could come off in just a few days if healthy enough to return. Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom, and Cory Schnieder have all been recalled from the AHL, the latter under emergency conditions.
Senators sign Artem Zub to four-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have handed a nice Christmas gift to defenseman Artem Zub, signing him to a four-year extension. The deal is worth a total of $18.4M ($4.6M AAV) and will keep him in the organization through the 2026-27 season. Zub will hold a 10-team no-trade clause, and make the following:
Flames activate defenseman Chris Tanev from injured reserve
The Calgary Flames are getting a key part of their defensive structure back, activating Chris Tanev from injured reserve after he missed the minimum of seven days. To make room on the roster, Radim Zohorna has been loaned back to the AHL. Tanev, 33, was injured blocking a shot against...
What the Pittsburgh Penguins are thankful for in 2022
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Tomas Hertl to have hearing with Department of Player Safety
The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do, as San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl will have a hearing Monday. The potential supplementary discipline stems from a high-sticking incident in Sunday night’s game against the Calgary Flames, when Hertl retaliated against Elias Lindholm. He was penalized on the play, and took responsibility after the game:
What the Philadelphia Flyers are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson to undergo neck surgery; will miss rest of season
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to be haunted by mysterious injury issues, as Cam Atkinson is the latest to be ruled out for the rest of the season. The veteran forward will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday and is not expected back this season, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. Just...
Andrew Hammond announces retirement
The Hamburglar has hung up his cape. Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from professional hockey on Twitter Monday, explaining that he suffered an ankle injury during his time in Montreal and isn’t able to fully recover. Hammond played four games for the Canadiens last season before ending up on injured reserve and getting traded to the New Jersey Devils.
Sharks forward Luke Kunin undergoes ACL surgery
The San Jose Sharks will be without Luke Kunin for the rest of the 2022-23 season after he underwent successful ACL repair surgery. The injury happened December 13 against the Arizona Coyotes. In a statement, the Sharks included an estimated recovery timeline of six to eight months. San Jose has...
Blues activate former first-round pick Logan Brown
The St. Louis Blues have activated forward Logan Brown off injured reserve, according to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. St. Louis acquired Brown before the 2021-22 season, making a one-for-one exchange with the Ottawa Senators for Zachary Sanford. Brown, the 11th overall selection in 2016, has 11 points in 44 games in St. Louis since the trade.
Ryan McDonagh returns for Predators
After staying up with the Nashville Predators on an emergency loan for more than two weeks, Jordan Gross has been returned to the AHL. The team recalled him when it sent Ryan McDonagh to injured reserve, and he played seven games since then. With McDonagh returning Wednesday night against the...
Bruins assign veteran forward Craig Smith to AHL
The Boston Bruins will try and save a little cap space over the holiday break, assigning Craig Smith to the AHL after the veteran forward cleared waivers yesterday. Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports that Smith remains with Boston for the time being, even though his contract has officially been loaned to the Providence Bruins.
Buffalo Sabres activate Ilya Lyubushkin
The Buffalo Sabres are activating defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin ahead of tonight’s game, putting him right into the lineup. Lyubushkin hasn’t played since November 28th while dealing with an undisclosed injury. In a corresponding move, the team announced that defenseman Jeremy Davies has been returned on loan to the Rochester Americans, their AHL affiliate.
Anaheim Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto from Florida Panthers in three-team trade
In a bit of a confusing swap, the Anaheim Ducks have reacquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers. In the trade, Florida received winger Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings, while Detroit received forward Danny O’Regan from the Ducks. All three have NHL experience but are...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0