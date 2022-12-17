ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 15

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos are turning to their practice squad to add some extra depth to the game-day roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos have elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for Week 15. Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday without having to clear waivers.

Ozigbo will serve as the team’s third-string running back behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack.

Guarantano, who just joined the practice squad last week, is set to serve as the team’s backup quarterback against the Cardinals behind Brett Rypien. Russell Wilson (concussion) was ruled out on Friday, paving the way for Rypien to make his second start of the season.

Guarantano (6-4, 230 pounds) is a rookie quarterback out of Tennessee and Washington State who entered the league as a college free agent with Arizona this spring. After starting his rookie season on the Cardinals’ practice squad, Guarantano was cut in October. Two months later, he joined the Broncos’ practice squad after the team lost Josh Johnson to the San Francisco 49ers.

Denver leads the all-time series against the Cardinals 9-1-1, and the Broncos are considered a 2.5-point favorite at home this week.

