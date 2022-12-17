Broncos lose Dre'Mont Jones to IR, activate 2 other players off IR

The Denver Broncos activated outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Saturday, the team announced.

Denver had one open spot on the roster before activating Gregory and Turner. To create a second roster spot, the Broncos placed defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (hip) on injured reserve, ending his season.

Adding insult to injury for Jones, the NFL fined him $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Jones was fined for tripping Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 14.

After returning from IR, Gregory and Turner are both candidates to start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In addition to those IR moves, the Broncos also elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 15. Guarantano will serve as the team’s No. 2 QB behind Brett Rypien on Sunday and Ozigbo will serve as the third-string RB behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack.

Guarantano and Ozigbo will revert to the practice squad on Monday.