Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the Playoffs
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major Injury
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 Stores
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Wintertide Weekly Update (Sponsored Post)
Every Wednesday we’ll update you on the Wintertide happenings coming up as the City of Everett’s Wintertide Season continues into the New Year. Wintertide isn’t just one event and its not limited to downtown Everett but encompasses all the ways people in Everett, Washington can enjoy holiday cheer including celebrations with friends and neighbors, special shopping opportunities, music, events, merriment, experiences and more lasting all the way into the New Year.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather
With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
kirklandreporter.com
77,280 workers in the Kirkland, Redmond and Woodinville areas will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 77,000 workers in the Kirkland, Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
southsoundmag.com
Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show Set for Next Month
If you're remodeling or simply seeking inspiration for your home, the Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show will have you covered with hundreds of ideas and exhibits. The annual show will be hosted at the MattressFirm Showplex at the Washington State Fairgrounds Jan. 6-8. The first 100 attendees making it...
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
KIMA TV
Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday
SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions
Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
KING-5
Seattle's newest rooftop lounge hosts NYE event with views of the Space Needle
SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest rooftop bar is an option for prime fireworks viewing on New Year’s Eve. ALTITUDE Sky Lounge atop the Astra Hotel is holding a special “Drink The Stars” event on Dec. 31. Located 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood, the...
