Everett, WA

Wednesday Wintertide Weekly Update (Sponsored Post)

Every Wednesday we’ll update you on the Wintertide happenings coming up as the City of Everett’s Wintertide Season continues into the New Year. Wintertide isn’t just one event and its not limited to downtown Everett but encompasses all the ways people in Everett, Washington can enjoy holiday cheer including celebrations with friends and neighbors, special shopping opportunities, music, events, merriment, experiences and more lasting all the way into the New Year.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather

With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show Set for Next Month

If you're remodeling or simply seeking inspiration for your home, the Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show will have you covered with hundreds of ideas and exhibits. The annual show will be hosted at the MattressFirm Showplex at the Washington State Fairgrounds Jan. 6-8. The first 100 attendees making it...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA
KIMA TV

Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday

SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions

Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
SNOQUALMIE, WA

