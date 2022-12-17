Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics. The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night. How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the...
First Presbyterian Church Statesboro providing warming shelter
Ted Wynn, Director of Bulloch County Public Safety confirmed Thursday afternoon that First Presbyterian Church Statesboro (FPC) located at 1215 Fair Road is providing a warming shelter for Statesboro and Bulloch County residents. The shelter is scheduled to open at 6PM on Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose of the...
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Join the Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County for friendship and fun
The Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County is a local club for resident moms with young children from ages one to five. The program, hosted by the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, is for stay-at-home moms who desire to meet other local moms with small children in a safe space.
wtoc.com
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
Adoption fees waived at Bulloch County Animal Services now through Dec. 27
Bulloch County Animal Services is hoping to find warm and loving homes for the pets in their care this holiday season. To help make things easier on adoptive families, they are waiving pet adoption fees now through December 27. You can now adopt your new best friend for FREE!. You...
wtoc.com
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
Brooklet Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder wins $250 Publix gift card
Brooklet resident and loyal Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder is the winner of the $250 Publix gift card giveaway by Grice Connect. Grice Connect began giving cool prizes to our followers this year to thank them for following and to encourage them to introduce Grice Connect to their family and friends.
wtoc.com
Chatham Savannah Authority preparing to help the homeless as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cold weather move across Savannah, the situation can get dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. Local leaders say they are preparing to help those that need it. The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is putting boots on the ground, going around the community, and making...
Therapy SPOT and AMBUCS surprise children with adaptive bikes for Christmas
On Monday, December 12 at 5pm, four children with mobility challenges received an adaptive bike for Christmas at The Therapy SPOT. The adaptive bikes, called an Amtryke, were all customized and given free of charge these local children through the AMBUCS organization. The Statesboro Fire Department assembled the bikes through a donation of their time and delivered the adaptive bikes to the children during the 5pm surprise.
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
wtoc.com
Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for child’s guardian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
The Grinch had holiday spirit at Smallcakes on Friday
Smallcakes of Statesboro, yes, cupcakes and more they’ve got… some that even the Grinch liked a lot. The Grinch visited the “cupcakery” Friday evening, Dec. 9, and, though, he had a grimace, must have discovered something, for he put the holiday spirit within us. He seemed...
