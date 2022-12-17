The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO