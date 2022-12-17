ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity

A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.
LATHROP, CA
thesfnews.com

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, December 17, at around 3:39 a.m. It was centered less than a mile northeast of El Cerrito with a depth of 3.6 miles according to reports. USGS measured the quake at 4.0 at first but was remeasured. A temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area and was felt most strongly in Berkeley.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Policing and protest on Vallejo's waterfront

It’s been one year since the launch of the Vallejo Sun! We’ve published hundreds of stories, launched a podcast, and published several major investigations. But that work is expensive to produce, and at the end of the year, we’ve still got a pretty big gap in our budget. So we’re launching a special anniversary fundraiser to help us raise $5,000 to fill that gap.
VALLEJO, CA
mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
