California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
"My Son is a Hero!" - Teenager Saves Father From Impending DeathAnthony JamesOakdale, CA
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
All-cash home sales increasing everywhere but the Bay Area: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The share of homes being bought in all-cash deals has hit its highest level in eight years, according to a new report from Redfin. However, while all-cash deals are on the rise across the country, the Bay Area tops the list of places with the lowest share of such deals. About […]
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
Intel plans about 200 layoffs in January, including at Folsom campus
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation plans to lay off approximately 200 employees in early 2023. The mass layoff will take place at two of its locations, including the Folsom and Santa Clara campus. The technology company plans to remove about 111 employees at its Folsom location and 90 at...
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity
A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.
thesfnews.com
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO—A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, December 17, at around 3:39 a.m. It was centered less than a mile northeast of El Cerrito with a depth of 3.6 miles according to reports. USGS measured the quake at 4.0 at first but was remeasured. A temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area and was felt most strongly in Berkeley.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
vallejosun.com
Policing and protest on Vallejo's waterfront
It’s been one year since the launch of the Vallejo Sun! We’ve published hundreds of stories, launched a podcast, and published several major investigations. But that work is expensive to produce, and at the end of the year, we’ve still got a pretty big gap in our budget. So we’re launching a special anniversary fundraiser to help us raise $5,000 to fill that gap.
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Here's how much Bay Area temperatures are expected to increase this week
The Bay Area has been in the grips of a cold weather spell for more than a week.
