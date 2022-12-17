Colts blow biggest lead in NFL history in 39-36 loss to Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) made history in their 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Despite jumping out to a 33-0 lead at halftime, the Colts shockingly were outscored 36-3 in the second half. They scored the most points in a game all season, and the offense was still a completely inept unit led by an inexperienced head coach.

From how they handled the firing of their head coach to the simple play on the field, the Colts continue to be the laughing stock of the NFL.

And now, they’ll be on the wrong end of the history books.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 15 loss:

Final Score: Vikings 39, Colts 36

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Final

Colts 17 16 3 0 0 36

Vikings 0 0 14 22 3 39

It was over when...

Vikings K Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in overtime to win the game 39-36.

Keys to the game

The Colts were up 33-0 at halftime. The Vikings outscored the Colts, 36-3, in the second half in order to force overtime.

The Colts scored the most points all season with 29 of them coming from the defense or special teams units.

Vikings WRs Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn combined for 22 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

This could have been a very different game if not for questionable officiating. Twice, the Vikings had defensive touchdowns called back on fumbles that were ruled down by forward progress—both calls showed to be premature whistles.

3 Stars of the game

DT DeForest Buckner: Buckner was a force all day, recording a sack, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a batted pass, to go along with a number of pressures. DL Dayo Odeyingbo: Odeyingbo may have had his best game, recording two sacks, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. K Chase McLaughlin: McLaughlin has been money all season. He converted all five of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts.

Injuries

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), CB Brandon Facyson (illness) and WR Mike Strachan (concussion) were inactive.

(ankle), CB (illness) and WR (concussion) were inactive. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) suffered an injury on the second offensive play of the game and was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.

Quick Hits

The Colts had 33 points at halftime, the most they’ve scored in the first half of a game since Dec. 9, 2007, in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens—a game the Colts won 44-20 (h/t Angela Moryan).

Their 33-point lead at halftime is the sixth-highest point differential in franchise history and the highest differential they’ve had in the first half since Week 16 of the 1997 season (h/t Hayden Clark).

The Colts recorded an offensive, defensive and special teams touchdown in a single game for teh first time in franchise history (h/t Angela Moryan).

K Chase McLaughlin converted his eighth field-goal attempt of the season over 50 yards, breaking the previous single-season franchise record held by Adam Vinatieri.

converted his eighth field-goal attempt of the season over 50 yards, breaking the previous single-season franchise record held by Adam Vinatieri. The Colts offense gained just 20 first downs and converted 6-of-19 (32%) on third down.

During the second half of regulation, the Colts offense ran 37 plays for just 102 total yards.

Only one of their offensive drives in the second half ended without a punt, fumble or turnover on downs.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will meet with the media Sunday before the team prepares for another prime-time matchup in Week 16, this one against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) on Monday, Dec. 26, at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.