RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Bills

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 14th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 15.

For the prime-time matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Joining Wilson on this list are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Erik Euzkanma, defensive back Eric Rowe, wide receiver River Cracraft and defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Once again, Miami has opted to bring up a practice squad wideout rather than activate Erik Ezukanma.

