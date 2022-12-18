ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Dennis Gates hopes Kansas loss taught Mizzou lessons for Braggin' Rights Game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his band of Missouri newcomers wouldn’t mind a mulligan after their last rivalry game. Fortunately, they get another shot Thursday. Gates and most of his players had never been part of the Missouri-Kansas Border War, and now 12 days after that clunker at Mizzou Arena, they get their first taste of another historic rivalry in the Braggin’ Rights Game.
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Tigers seek winning formula vs. Demon Deacons

After several months full of thrilling wins and agonizing defeats, Missouri has one last chapter to write in the story of its 2022 season. The Tigers take on Wake Forest, a program it has never played, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida. That’s what...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Missouri continues tough December schedule with Braggin' Rights

From one neutral site to another, Missouri makes its way back to the Show-Me State to face No. 16 Illinois for the annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The game will air on SEC Network, with tipoff at 8 p.m. Both teams are coming...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Slow mesh RPOs: What they are, why they work and how to stop them

Missouri is up against an uncommon challenge this week in the Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest’s slow mesh RPO offense. It will be unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season or likely will see in future seasons. “It’s unique, and it’s hard to describe until you see it,” Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football

When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy