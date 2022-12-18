Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance
26 years after JonBenét Ramsey's murder, her father is still piecing together clues in hopes of unraveling the mysteries of one of the most shocking unsolved murder cases in the United States — and it may come down to a single piece of paper.John Ramsey has long suspected that the killer had been watching their family for several weeks before his daughter's brutal slaying, specifically due to the location of the ransom note. "I just know that they had us under surveillance," John explained in a recent sit-down. "The one point that really caught my attention was the ransom note...
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
Remains found in shallow Ohio grave in 1991 finally identified using DNA, genealogy
Human remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 are those of a missing Columbus man, officials said Tuesday, marking another cold case homicide broken open by advancements in DNA and genealogical research. The man was Robert Mullins, 21, who had vanished two or three years earlier, state...
allthatsinteresting.com
Sharon Kinne, The American Killer Who Mysteriously Disappeared In 1969
After allegedly murdering her husband in 1960, Sharon Kinne shot her lover’s pregnant wife. Then, she evaded justice and escaped to Mexico only to kill again — before vanishing without a trace. In 1960, Sharon Kinne was living as a bored housewife in the small Missouri town in...
JonBenet Ramsey Murder Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation. The 6-year-old beauty pageant queen was found murdered in her Colorado home in 1996.
The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History
All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping
Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb. On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
A Young Girl Seemingly Vanishes Without a Trace — 13 Years Later, the Truth Comes Out
Like any teenager, 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel just wanted to go on spring break with her friends. It wouldn't be a huge undertaking as she lived in Chili, N.Y. and was heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Despite being told by her parents she couldn't go, Drexel went anyway. According to Dateline,...
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa
"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home
Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1071M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3