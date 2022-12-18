ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

OK! Magazine

John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance

26 years after JonBenét Ramsey's murder, her father is still piecing together clues in hopes of unraveling the mysteries of one of the most shocking unsolved murder cases in the United States — and it may come down to a single piece of paper.John Ramsey has long suspected that the killer had been watching their family for several weeks before his daughter's brutal slaying, specifically due to the location of the ransom note. "I just know that they had us under surveillance," John explained in a recent sit-down. "The one point that really caught my attention was the ransom note...
BOULDER, CO
Nik

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History

All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York

Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa

"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
People

Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
BOSTON, MA
