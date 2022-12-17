Read full article on original website
Twin Parks residents receive free toys ahead of the holidays
Kids poured into the Fordham plaza, going to different stations to get gifts that included nail polish toys, teddy bears and more.
bkreader.com
NYC to Pay $3M to Family of Brooklyn Teen Shot Dead by NYPD Officers over Hairbrush Mistaken for Gun
The city will shell out $3 million to the mother of a mentally ill teen killed in a hail of police bullets after NYPD officers mistook a hairbrush for a gun, the Daily News has learned. Five cops fired 20 bullets at Khiel Coppin, 18, on Nov. 12, 2007, outside...
NYPD out in full force delivering toys to kids in need across NYC
The flashing motorcade made stops in Brooklyn and Manhattan, appearing to an eager crowd of children waiting on the sidewalk on a chilly evening.
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Fordham Manor. It was reported to the police that Rozline Hernandez of 360 East 194th Street, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at around 7 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black sweater, pink pajama pants, and white Crocs.
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
NYPD detectives remembered 8 years after ambush killing in Brooklyn
Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn on Dec. 20, 2014.
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
NY1
MTA employee shoots man at Park Slope subway stop: NYPD
A person was shot by an MTA employee during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m. after a man got into a dispute with two MTA employees on the subway, the NYPD said.
Body Found in Bronx’s Central Park
BRONX - The body of a man was discovered in the woods of Van Cortlandt Park. Officials say he looked like he had been dead for several days. An unnamed police official stated that the male, between 50 and 60-years-old was discovered at 2:25 p.m. on December 17, in a wooded section on the southwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park, along Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road.
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.
MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station
An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said. The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene. When the train arrived,...
Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
fox5ny.com
Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens
NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies. Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected. In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC SHOOTINGS | Two men killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Gunfire broke out in Manhattan and the Bronx on Thursday, leaving two men dead and another injured in separate incidents. At 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 34th Precinct responded...
firefighternation.com
Lithium-Ion Battery Found in Bronx (NY) Apartment that Sparked Deadly Twin Parks Fire, Marshals Report Says
Chris Sommerfeldt, Thomas Tracy – New York Daily News. Firefighters extinguishing the Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this year found an e-bike battery in the apartment where the fire erupted, the Daily News has learned. E-bike batteries like the one found in the Twin Parks apartment complex...
Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
