Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will sign its first set of recruits in the 2023 class Wednesday as part of Early National Signing Day. Dino Babers is scheduled to meet with media members at 2 p.m. to discuss the new players and other topics surrounding his program. It’s the first time he will have spoken since the departures of Tony White and Robert Anae and hirings of his new offensive and defensive coordinators.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO