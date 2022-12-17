Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Related
Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
Where does Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 Early National Signing Day went mostly according to plan. SU signed 15 high school and JUCO players Wednesday plus added five transfers. Two of those signees and one transfer — linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse — were new additions to the class and hadn’t been previously committed.
Colgate players flock to Dome to support Nelly Cummings, who torched Syracuse for 22 in Pitt win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Nelly Cummings did not need to remind his former teammates about Dec. 20. Colgate players knew that was the day Cummings would be back in Central New York. Only this time, the former Raider point guard would be wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.
Syracuse football commit Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football couldn’t hang on to the No. 2 commit in its 2023 class, despite him verbally committing to the university just 10 days ago. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, a three-star lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, flipped his commitment during his signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon, choosing Nebraska by sliding a red hat on his head.
Is LaNorris Sellers signing Wednesday? Yes, but he won’t announce his future home until Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fans will have to wait a couple extra days to find out whether the Orange’s most highly anticipated recruit will stick with his verbal commitment. Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will sign his letter of intent Wednesday when the early signing period opens but...
17 heartwarming stories from CNY high school sports in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many high school athletes in Section III have good reason to reflect upon 2022 with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Whether it was beating back long odds to return from an injury, providing a helping hand to others or just bringing out the best in teammates, they wracked up victories that had nothing to do with actual game stats or outcomes.
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
Robert Anae says N.C. State’s ‘strength and stability’ led him to take OC job at ACC rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sliver of light has been shed on Robert Anae’s decision to leave Syracuse football. “In my world it goes fast. Decisions had to be made real quick,” Anae told reporters Tuesday, his first time commenting on his decision to take the job as N.C. State’s offensive coordinator.
A Henninger grad’s game-winning shot, and 26 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Jadan Graves almost settled for a jump shot.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
An SEC power sniffed around. Nebraska got a visit. Can Syracuse hang on to its No. 2 recruit?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vincent Carroll-Jackson sees his offer from Syracuse football as a blessing in disguise. The Class of 2023 offensive lineman, who committed on Dec. 11, told syracuse.com Friday that SU hadn’t been on his radar at all prior to him receiving his offer earlier this month.
Reliving 2003: With a 58-point half, Syracuse routs Georgia Tech and puts the nation on notice
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. RED HOT ORANGE.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Early National Signing Day: Syracuse has added 20 players, including a transfer punter
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will sign its first set of recruits in the 2023 class Wednesday as part of Early National Signing Day. Dino Babers is scheduled to meet with media members at 2 p.m. to discuss the new players and other topics surrounding his program. It’s the first time he will have spoken since the departures of Tony White and Robert Anae and hirings of his new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Complete All-CNY fall 2022 teams: View picks, finalists for all sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — This fall, Section III athletes made their claim as the best in the area. A select few stood out and were named All-CNY in their respective sports. Along with All-CNY teams being named, the finalists for player of the year in each sport have been named.
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational
The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Syracuse Crunch down Laval, 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Gemel Smith and Lucas Edmonds provided the goals for the Crunch to help the team advance to 13-9-2-2 on the season. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine earned his first win in his first...
Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0