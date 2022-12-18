Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
Skaneateles girls basketball jumps out to big lead, beats Bishop Grimes
Skaneateles jumped to a big lead at the half and never looked back in their 56-31 win over Bishop Grimes on Wednesday in an OHSL contest. “It was a good win for us,” Skaneateles coach Jim Szalach said. “We played hard defense and performed well on offense.”
Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational
The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
A Henninger grad’s game-winning shot, and 26 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Jadan Graves almost settled for a jump shot.
Section III team ranked No. 1 in first girls basketball state poll
The 2022-23 girls basketball is beginning to heat up and the New York State Sportswriters Association has released its first weekly ranking. Poland comes in at No. 1 in Class D after starting the season 4-0. They are followed at No. 2 by 6-0 West Canada Valley. Other Section III teams in the top 10 include Copenhagen (No. 10 in Class D) and General Brown (No. 3 in Class B).
Tully girls volleyball tops Faith Heritage (71 photos)
The Tully and Faith Heritage girls volleyball squads entered Wednesday’s OHSL battle each with 5-1 records. It was the Black Knights who came out victorious, topping the Saints, 3-1.
Complete All-CNY fall 2022 teams: View picks, finalists for all sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — This fall, Section III athletes made their claim as the best in the area. A select few stood out and were named All-CNY in their respective sports. Along with All-CNY teams being named, the finalists for player of the year in each sport have been named.
Where does Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 Early National Signing Day went mostly according to plan. SU signed 15 high school and JUCO players Wednesday plus added five transfers. Two of those signees and one transfer — linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse — were new additions to the class and hadn’t been previously committed.
17 heartwarming stories from CNY high school sports in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many high school athletes in Section III have good reason to reflect upon 2022 with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Whether it was beating back long odds to return from an injury, providing a helping hand to others or just bringing out the best in teammates, they wracked up victories that had nothing to do with actual game stats or outcomes.
Colgate players flock to Dome to support Nelly Cummings, who torched Syracuse for 22 in Pitt win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Nelly Cummings did not need to remind his former teammates about Dec. 20. Colgate players knew that was the day Cummings would be back in Central New York. Only this time, the former Raider point guard would be wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III football MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY football teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which players they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athletes they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Friday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
The best and worst of Syracuse basketball were on display in loss to Pitt (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The best and worst of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was on full display Tuesday night in a 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh before 15,417 fans that included Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the JMA Wireless Dome. The best?
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Reliving 2003: With a 58-point half, Syracuse routs Georgia Tech and puts the nation on notice
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. RED HOT ORANGE.
Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
Syracuse schools, West Genny, Solvay will close early Friday due to storm. Who else will follow?
Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be closing all schools early on Friday two days before a looming winter storm. The schools will dismiss between 10:24 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday. Update 5:40 p.m.: Syracuse City School District is the second CNY district to...
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
Syracuse football commit Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football couldn’t hang on to the No. 2 commit in its 2023 class, despite him verbally committing to the university just 10 days ago. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, a three-star lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, flipped his commitment during his signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon, choosing Nebraska by sliding a red hat on his head.
SU picks up fifth transfer in ex-Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though most of the focus on Early National Signing Day was on high school and junior college commits, Syracuse football added a fifth transfer to its ranks. Ex-Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse committed to SU, a tweet from one of the Orange’s recruiting staff members revealed.
Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
