Clarksville, AR

KARK

Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees

While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas names new defensive coordinator, tight ends coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas

A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
ARKANSAS STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas

Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Division of Agriculture, Anheuser-Busch team up to research, promote resource conservation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management. The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

