arkansasrazorbacks.com
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
KARK
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
nwahomepage.com
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
hogville.net
Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
Kait 8
Arkansas names new defensive coordinator, tight ends coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
southarkansassun.com
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Division of Agriculture, Anheuser-Busch team up to research, promote resource conservation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management. The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were...
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Traffic light malfunction causes delays on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A traffic light malfunction is causing traffic delays in Fort Smith Sunday, Dec. 18, afternoon. The traffic light on 70th and Rogers is not working and the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is directing traffic at this time. FSPD says there is no estimated time...
