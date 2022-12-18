Read full article on original website
GV Wire
New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old
Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
thesungazette.com
Valley scholarship opportunities sprout for 16th year
TULARE – The International Agri-Center announced a window of opportunity for soon-to-be graduates who are looking to plant their roots in agricultural education and careers. High school seniors from Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Kern counties are eligible to earn a $10,000 scholarship opportunity through the 16th annual “We Believe in Growing” scholarship. The scholarship is presented by the agricultural exposition World Ag Expo and the Porterville-based trucking company E.M. Tharp, Inc. and encourages students within the Central Valley to seize careers in agriculture.
Marjaree Mason Center expanding, bringing services to rural schools
The Marjaree Mason Center is continuing to expand its services thanks to a grant from the Wonderful Company.
thesungazette.com
Investigation shows DOJ misses the bullseye on cyber security
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Thousands of individuals were notified that personal information from their concealed carry weapons permit was leaked by the Department of Justice personnel. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Nov. 30 that they “accidentally” leaked personal information from roughly 192,000 individuals who applied for concealed carry...
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
whereverfamily.com
Visalia, California, Becomes Country’s First Certified Autism Destination
Following a year-long effort by Visit Visalia and local tourism partners to address travel needs of family travelers and autistic adventurers, Visalia, California, officially became the first-ever Certified Autism Destination in the country as of last week. Autism Travel, a company providing families with easy access to destinations certified in...
yourcentralvalley.com
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
GV Wire
Fresno End-Around for Slow PG&E Hook-ups? Generators
Fresno has come up with a temporary fix for delivering electricity to new developments when PG&E fails to provide timely hook-ups. “These changes will aid commercial uses and help some homebuilders who are in limbo as they await power.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. Mayor Jerry Dyer announced...
GV Wire
Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’
In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market
The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.
Witnesses testify to establish motive in Chinnawut Vue trial
Witnesses took the stand Tuesday in the trial of a Fresno man charged with killing his wife in 2016.
Family honoring domestic violence victim by supporting others in need
A mother is making sure her daughter's gift of finding and supporting those in need doesn't end with her tragic death.
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
Fentanyl Deaths: Valley health experts sending out an urgent warning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new report from the CDC on the number of young people who have died from fentanyl has valley health experts sending out an urgent warning. Fentanyl is taking a tragic toll on teens across the united states— and right here in the Central Valley. The CDC has released a study […]
Friends and family hold vigil to remember N’Kya, her unborn son
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s officially been one week since Fresno Police discovered N’kya and her unborn son Noah’s body in a trashcan in northwest Fresno. On Tuesday evening, friends and family members gathered to mourn the loss of them both. “I just don’t have the words to say how much I miss her my […]
KMPH.com
Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
