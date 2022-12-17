Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
‘Iconic’ High School Quiz Show ‘It’s Academic’ Coming to MCM Studios
It’s Academic, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the the longest-running television quiz show in the world, will be bringing its production to the Montgomery Community Media studios in Rockville in early 2023. The historic high school quiz show started in 1961. Hillary Howard, now in...
mymcmedia.org
Blake High School’s A Cappella Choir Goes A-Caroling
It’s the holiday season which means lots of great holiday music. MyMCM went in search of a high school choir to get everyone in the proper holiday spirit. We approached James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring about singing a holiday song for our cameras. They were very appreciative for the opportunity.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
mocoshow.com
Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home
Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
fox5dc.com
Duke Ellington School of the Arts student, parents rally over DC Public Schools takeover
WASHINGTON - Parents and students at Duke Ellington School of the Arts are rallying against a planned takeover by D.C. Public Schools that could change the way students are taught. The famed art school was founded in 1974 and boasts a long list of alumni that include comedian Dave Chappelle,...
Washington Examiner
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account. Tiffany Polifko, a conservative elected to the northern Virginia school board last month to represent the Broad Run district seat, said that when she tried to log into her school board member page, she was hit with a message that her account had been suspended. Her campaign page is still readily accessible.
mocoshow.com
Multiple Walt Whitman Staff Members Receive Antisemitic Email
Just one day after Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, multiple Whitman staff members received an antisemitic email from a sender outside MCPS , according to a report from the Black & White Whitman student newspaper (tweet available below). According to The Black & White, administrators notified police and are working to block the sender.
WJLA
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
Wbaltv.com
Mother, son fulfill kindergarten promise as they graduate college together
ADELPHI, Md. — A promise that goes back about 20 years was fulfilled Friday when a man and his mother graduated college together in Maryland. While in kindergarten, Immanuel Patton made a promise to his mother, Carolyn Patton, to make sure she gets her degree at the same time he got his.
WJLA
Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
mocoshow.com
Statement from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight Concerning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School
MCPS is deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School. MCPS’ mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school community and will not be tolerated.
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
WJLA
PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Makes Huge Donation To Bowie State University
KD’s donation will help BSU enhance its facilities. Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Dates Announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week
Get out your calendars: Dates have been announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week in January!. Ready to peruse the menu at that restaurant you've always wanted to try? Alexandria Restaurant Week takes place throughout neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. For 10 days...
mocoshow.com
BGR in Bethesda Has Closed
BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” at 4827 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda has closed. This was BGR’s original location and had been open since 2008. According to signage on the front door, “We wish to thank the Bethesda community for your loyalty and support over the past almost fifteen years. It is with heartfelt sadness that we must close our doors, but would like for you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
West Virginia school employee charged with assault and battery of a disabled child
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from Superintendent Ronald Stephens of Berkeley County Schools, a staff member at Opequon Elementary School has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child. “It is important to me that our community understands that in some situations involving...
fox5dc.com
Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized
POTOMAC, Md. - Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized. Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac. Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only...
