Blake High School’s A Cappella Choir Goes A-Caroling

It’s the holiday season which means lots of great holiday music. MyMCM went in search of a high school choir to get everyone in the proper holiday spirit. We approached James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring about singing a holiday song for our cameras. They were very appreciative for the opportunity.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home

Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Washington Examiner

Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting

One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account. Tiffany Polifko, a conservative elected to the northern Virginia school board last month to represent the Broad Run district seat, said that when she tried to log into her school board member page, she was hit with a message that her account had been suspended. Her campaign page is still readily accessible.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Multiple Walt Whitman Staff Members Receive Antisemitic Email

Just one day after Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, multiple Whitman staff members received an antisemitic email from a sender outside MCPS , according to a report from the Black & White Whitman student newspaper (tweet available below). According to The Black & White, administrators notified police and are working to block the sender.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
mocoshow.com

Statement from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight Concerning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School

MCPS is deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School. MCPS’ mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school community and will not be tolerated.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Makes Huge Donation To Bowie State University

KD’s donation will help BSU enhance its facilities. Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Dates Announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week

Get out your calendars: Dates have been announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week in January!. Ready to peruse the menu at that restaurant you've always wanted to try? Alexandria Restaurant Week takes place throughout neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. For 10 days...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

BGR in Bethesda Has Closed

BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” at 4827 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda has closed. This was BGR’s original location and had been open since 2008. According to signage on the front door, “We wish to thank the Bethesda community for your loyalty and support over the past almost fifteen years. It is with heartfelt sadness that we must close our doors, but would like for you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
BETHESDA, MD

