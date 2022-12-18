"The Tales of Ba Sing Se" with Danielle Radford | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Celebrate this beloved ATLA episode of multiple character stories with the return of our friend Danielle Radford! Could we have done a single Braving the Elements episode for EACH of the marvelous stories presented in “The Tales of Ba Sing Se?” You bet we could! But we settled on discussing it the way it has been given to fans of the Avatarverse: all bundled up in one legendary and beloved episode of the television show. Janet and Dante are rejoined by the wonderful Danielle Radford, who'll ride the laughter and tears of the tales of Toph and Katara, Iroh, Aang, Sokka, Zuko, and Momo along with you.

1 DAY AGO