So, it’s been a few days now since Dansby Swanson made his decision and got a lucrative payday from the Chicago Cubs. As far as the Cubs are concerned, I’d say that they’re going to get a helluva shortstop from a defensive standpoint. While there are questions about Dansby’s bat from a consistency standpoint, there’s no question about what he can do with his glove. He’s a bonafide stud out there at the keystone corner and between him and Nico Hoerner, the Cubs have got to be feeling pretty lovely about what they’ve got going on up the middle of the infield.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO