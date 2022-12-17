Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Adena names Dr. Koury chief clinical officer
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System has announced that Shaheed Koury, M.D., will soon join the organization as its new chief clinical officer. In his role, Dr. Koury will have system oversight and leadership for directing Adena’s clinical operations and quality of care initiatives. Joining Adena following a...
Ohio Amber Alert: One twin found in Dayton, second still missing
The mother told police that around 9:45 Monday night, she parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street in Columbus. When she went inside, someone stole her car.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Council Special Session Preview for December 19th
Chillicothe Council meets in special session at 7 tonight, Monday, December 19th, 2022, with only four items on their agenda. They include the $75,000,000 2023 budget, which is planned to be passed at third reading in their regular session next Monday. Kevin Coleman covers local government and culture for iHeart...
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
sciotopost.com
After 8 Years of Service, Hillsboro K9 is Retiring
Hillsboro – Put your paws together, K9 Harley is retiring today after 8 years of service! Harley, a Belgian Malinois who is now 10 ½ years old has been a member of the Hillsboro Police Department since 2015. Harley was certified with the State of Ohio and worked...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise over southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO — Residents of Hillsboro and Chillicothe, Ohio, may notice an increase in fighter jets in the area on Monday, December 19th between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. as the 180th Fighter Wing conducts an air defense exercise. The exercise will involve a simulated Track of Interest (TOI),...
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Threatened with Knife and Robbed
Chillicothe – A man was robbed in Chillicothe by knifepoint, now police are searching for him. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/18/22 they were dispatched to Rosw Street in Chillicothe when a male reported a robbery. When they arrived a male reported that he had just got home from work around 10 pm and was getting items out of his car when an unknown male walked up behind him and stuck a knife into his side and asked if he had any money. The man reported that he did not reply and the suspect then reached into his pockets and found his wallet and took it. After the theft, the man ran away. Police took the report and are attempting to collect video evidence of the man for the investigation, but as of this report, he remains at large.
sciotopost.com
It Happened Again – Stranger Pays for Items at Walmart in Circleville
Circleville – It happened again, a random stranger paid for someone’s bill, but this time in Circleville. We reported over the weekend that a man who wanted to remain autonomous went into Chillicothe Walmart and paid thousands of dollars of other people’s bills just for the joy of Christmas. On December 18th it happened again at the Circleville Walmart.
Upcoming winter storm expected to disrupt Ohioans’ holiday travel plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most wonderful time of the year is turning out to be not so wonderful for travelers, due to the upcoming winter storm. AAA is predicting 4.6 million Ohioans will travel in the coming days, around 90 percent of those driving. Officials say Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel […]
iheart.com
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
