Chillicothe – A man was robbed in Chillicothe by knifepoint, now police are searching for him. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/18/22 they were dispatched to Rosw Street in Chillicothe when a male reported a robbery. When they arrived a male reported that he had just got home from work around 10 pm and was getting items out of his car when an unknown male walked up behind him and stuck a knife into his side and asked if he had any money. The man reported that he did not reply and the suspect then reached into his pockets and found his wallet and took it. After the theft, the man ran away. Police took the report and are attempting to collect video evidence of the man for the investigation, but as of this report, he remains at large.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO