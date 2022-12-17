ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Adena names Dr. Koury chief clinical officer

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System has announced that Shaheed Koury, M.D., will soon join the organization as its new chief clinical officer. In his role, Dr. Koury will have system oversight and leadership for directing Adena’s clinical operations and quality of care initiatives. Joining Adena following a...
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
Chillicothe Council Special Session Preview for December 19th

Chillicothe Council meets in special session at 7 tonight, Monday, December 19th, 2022, with only four items on their agenda. They include the $75,000,000 2023 budget, which is planned to be passed at third reading in their regular session next Monday. Kevin Coleman covers local government and culture for iHeart...
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
After 8 Years of Service, Hillsboro K9 is Retiring

Hillsboro – Put your paws together, K9 Harley is retiring today after 8 years of service! Harley, a Belgian Malinois who is now 10 ½ years old has been a member of the Hillsboro Police Department since 2015. Harley was certified with the State of Ohio and worked...
Man robbed at knifepoint in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a man was robbed at knifepoint while getting out of his car on North Rose Street Sunday evening. The suspect, described as an older white man with a heavy build and standing around 6 feet tall, approached the victim from behind with a large fixed-blade knife and demanded money.
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise over southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO — Residents of Hillsboro and Chillicothe, Ohio, may notice an increase in fighter jets in the area on Monday, December 19th between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. as the 180th Fighter Wing conducts an air defense exercise. The exercise will involve a simulated Track of Interest (TOI),...
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
It Happened Again – Stranger Pays for Items at Walmart in Circleville

Circleville – It happened again, a random stranger paid for someone’s bill, but this time in Circleville. We reported over the weekend that a man who wanted to remain autonomous went into Chillicothe Walmart and paid thousands of dollars of other people’s bills just for the joy of Christmas. On December 18th it happened again at the Circleville Walmart.
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
