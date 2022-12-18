Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
The calm before the storm: Lima, Allen County, and State gearing up for harsh weather
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A storm is heading our way, making the lead-up to the Christmas holiday less than jolly. Snow plows will be on the roadways in Lima, Allen County, and across the state of Ohio facing a variety of conditions.
Lima News
Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information
LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
WANE-TV
Police: Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man reportedly fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night after his car tipped over during the crash, according to police. At approximately 7:56 p.m., police investigated a crash near the 6200 block of County Road 19 in DeKalb County. According...
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
peakofohio.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine
An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Charges filed against Tipp City officer
TIPP CITY — Officer Todd Daley, 33, with the Tipp City Police Department has been charged with misdemeanors of assault and sexual imposition. The charges came as a result of an investigation of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and allege Daley of off-duty misconduct that occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Township, according to a report obtained from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Buckeye Skills Games
Allen County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Buckeye Skills Games. Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 2465 Elida Road (Buckeye Skills Games) on Monday, December 19, 2022 in response to an armed robbery. At approximately 7:15PM two black males with face coverings entered the business, brandishing a handgun and stole $5,000 in cash. The suspects then fled in a dark colored SUV. If anyone has any information on this robbery, please contact Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Russ Hunlock at 419-993-1427.
Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident
CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Monday in Center Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Jeff Grey, the Monday morning crash involved Serina Siano, 26, of Mendon, and Becky Fuson, 43, of Celina. Siano, driving southbound in a 2021 gray Honda Accord, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads, and struck Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet Impala on the driver’s side.
hometownstations.com
Be sure to check Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule if you need a ride
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you need a ride this weekend, make sure you check the Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule. Because of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority will not run fixed bus routes, and riders must call to reserve a microtransit ride. Fares are $3 each way within one zone of operation, and $6 if you travel from one zone to the other. On Christmas Eve, the service will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed until the following Tuesday. The microtransit will run from 7 a.m. to 5:15-p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until the following Tuesday. The RTA also wants people to know they expect to be available for rides despite the weekend weather forecast.
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
Lima News
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on armed robbery
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on an armed robbery at Buckeye Skills Games on Monday evening. According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to 2465 Elida Road in response to the incident, where they learned two Black males came in brandishing a handgun at around 7:15 p.m. They stole $5,000 in cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV.
Daily Advocate
Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127
GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
hometownstations.com
Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic crash in Center Township
Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic crash in Center Township. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that deputies are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred earlier this morning, December 19th. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call at 6:28 AM of a crash at the intersection of Rice Rd and Oregon Rd in Center Township.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Bradfield Community Center, located at 550 S. Collett St. in Lima, will be holding a Christmas drop in event aimed at students age 6 to 13. The event, running from noon to 6 p.m. today, will include plenty of fun activities, along with snacks. Interested families are asked to register by calling 419-228-7766 or going to https://bit.ly/3v2SglM.
Police calls
800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday. East 7th Street at South Central Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday. 600 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday. North West Street at...
13abc.com
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday. Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters. According to the...
Celina woman killed in Monday morning crash
MERCER COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County this morning. Becky Fuson, 43, was killed a crash that happened at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads in Center Township just before 6:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet...
UPDATE: I-75 SB reopens after deadly crash closes highway for 5 hours
VANDALIA — Update at 10:02 a.m. ET, Dec. 21:. A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound caused the highway to close for five hour Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Coroner Office was called to the car and semi truck crash after reports of a resulting death, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch said.
