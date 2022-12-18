ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you need a ride this weekend, make sure you check the Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule. Because of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority will not run fixed bus routes, and riders must call to reserve a microtransit ride. Fares are $3 each way within one zone of operation, and $6 if you travel from one zone to the other. On Christmas Eve, the service will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed until the following Tuesday. The microtransit will run from 7 a.m. to 5:15-p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until the following Tuesday. The RTA also wants people to know they expect to be available for rides despite the weekend weather forecast.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO