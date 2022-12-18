Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Indian Joint Fire District takes Santa on boat ride through Russells Point
Russells Point, OH (WLIO) - Residents of Russells Point might have been surprised to see Santa Claus riding through their neighborhoods, not in a sleigh, but an air boat. The Indian Joint Fire District held their 3rd Annual Santa Tour Wednesday night. Kids had a chance to see Santa both on the air boat and back at the fire station. Free hot chocolate was provided to families while the little ones waited in line for their turn to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and go pick out a free toy. The department enjoys showing the community their vehicles and seeing the children have a great time.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank is handing out pre-cooked ham dinners on Christmas Eve
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is helping put a meal on the table this holiday weekend. They are handing out a pre-cooked ready-to-heat and eat ham dinner. It will be this Saturday on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The process will be much like their regular distribution day. Enter on the west side and exit on the east side. The "to-go" dinners will be handed to you.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Foundation gifts $5,000 to the Lima Salvation Army
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The bells have been ringing and toys have been collected as the Salvation Army prepares for their Christmas Assistance distribution. The Lima Rotary Foundation donated $5,000 to the Lima Salvation Army. The money will be used where funding is needed. The Salvation Army provides programs all year long and this donation will help with a variety of needs.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club holds their annual holiday auction fundraiser
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians take time to give back while celebrating the holidays. It was their annual holiday auction raising funds for the Rotary Foundation. Items were donated by local businesses and auctioned off to the highest bidder. There was a mixture of silent and live auction items up for grabs.
hometownstations.com
Unity Elementary staff get a pie in the face to reward students before winter break
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Unity Elementary have lots of fun on their last day of school before winter break. Throughout the day, kids went through activity stations around the school. They made Christmas cards, visited Santa, and more. Students also received gift bags with items such as blankets, gloves, educational materials, and a toy. Planning for this fun-filled day begins in September, and funding for the activities and gifts comes from students having a donation contest to see which staff members will get pied in the face. Students who donated were entered into a drawing for the privilege of throwing that pie at their teacher.
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
hometownstations.com
ABATE teams up with WOCAP to make sure that local families have Christmas gifts this year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Thanks to the efforts of local bikers, around 70 families and almost 200 children will have something under the tree this year. ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) is a biker organization dedicated to helping children in need. They teamed up with West Ohio Community Action Partnership to find families and distribute toys bought with the proceeds from their annual toy run back in September. Procter & Gamble also donated cleaning supplies for parents to pick up along with the toys. While bikers were considered troublemakers a long time ago, nowadays many of them band together to support good causes.
hometownstations.com
The calm before the storm: Lima, Allen County, and State gearing up for harsh weather
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A storm is heading our way, making the lead-up to the Christmas holiday less than jolly. Snow plows will be on the roadways in Lima, Allen County, and across the state of Ohio facing a variety of conditions.
WFMJ.com
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio
People who were awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said...
hometownstations.com
Ada Village Council officially moves to hire Alec Cooper as new Chief of Police
A new police chief has been named for the village of Ada. According to current chief Michael Harnishfeger, Ada village council moved to hire Alec Cooper as chief on Tuesday. He comes to Ada from the city of Delphos where he's been a police sergeant for the past 5 years. Prior to that, Cooper served as a dispatcher and then an officer in the Ada Police Department for more than 7 years. He will start on January 9th, and be advised by Chief Harnishfeger until his retirement in June.
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
hometownstations.com
Lima's Utilities Director offers some tips on preventing frozen water pipes and what to do if it happens
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - When it's cold, water will freeze and you don't want it to be the water in your pipes. The City of Lima Utilities Department urges people to be prepared for the below-zero temperatures that we will be seeing. With wind chills predicted to be near 30-below any crack or open window in your basement or crawlspace could cause a waterline in your home to freeze up. Ways to try and prevent a frozen or burst pipe are using pipe insulation, heat tape, opening cupboard doors, and running a small stream of water through your faucet. If you do get a frozen line, do not use open flames to thaw it! Get your hair dryer.
hometownstations.com
Lima Towers residents get some advice on maintaining good health from Lima Memorial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System bringing services to those living at the Lima Towers. Dozens of residents attending the health fair to learn more about what they should be doing to maintain good health. Lima Memorial bringing information on smoking cessation education, nutritional demonstrations, mental health care, and appointment screening.
hometownstations.com
Rhodes State College approves a remodeling project to add more space for instructional robots
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State College board of trustees approved a $400,000 remodeling project at their meeting Tuesday night. The project will combine two rooms into one to create room to have more instructional robots in the classroom. A large glass window facing the hallway will also be added for other students and visitors to observe the equipment in action. This upgrade will benefit students who intend to work in manufacturing, and agriculture, which is becoming a more technology-focused field. Once complete, these students will receive more comprehensive training.
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
hometownstations.com
Be sure to check Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule if you need a ride
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you need a ride this weekend, make sure you check the Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule. Because of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority will not run fixed bus routes, and riders must call to reserve a microtransit ride. Fares are $3 each way within one zone of operation, and $6 if you travel from one zone to the other. On Christmas Eve, the service will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed until the following Tuesday. The microtransit will run from 7 a.m. to 5:15-p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until the following Tuesday. The RTA also wants people to know they expect to be available for rides despite the weekend weather forecast.
Lima News
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
Local schools to release students early for Christmas break
LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school Tuesday. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release times for individual city schools are as follows: 12:45 p.m. — North Middle School and West Middle School; 1:15 p.m. — Lima Senior High School, Alternative School and South Science and Technology Magnet School; 1:30 p.m. — Liberty Arts Magnet School, Freedom Elementary School and Independence Elementary School; 1:45 p.m. — Heritage Elementary School and Unity Elementary School. Preschool will be released at 1 p.m. at Independence and Freedom and 1:15 p.m. at Heritage and Unity. There will be no afternoon preschool.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
