ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Mims, Haener lead Fresno St. past Washington St. in LA Bowl

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcVdC_0jmQLsVZ00

Jordan Mims and Jake Haener helped complete the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history in their final game for Fresno State,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZQB2_0jmQLsVZ00
Fresno State running back Jordan Mims (7) scores a touchdown during the first half of the LA Bowl in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Washington State defensive back Jordan Lee (13) is at left. Ashley Landis / AP

Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Haener threw two TD passes and the Bulldogs rolled to a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday.

Fresno State — which won the Mountain West Conference title — is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before winning their final nine games.

"We set history today. Every guy in that locker room day in and day out has been resilient and positive," said Haener, who completed 24 of 36 passes for 284 yards.

Mims — who was selected as game's offensive MVP — accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims' touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation.

Early in the second quarter, the senior went 4 yards around left end to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage. In the fourth quarter, he carried it 2 yards up the middle to make it 29-6.

"It felt surreal. I knew I had a pretty solid game. Our line did their thing and I followed them," Mims said. "We always want to stick with the run game and pound the ball first. It was good for us to make plays on the ground and we can dish out here and there and throw shots."

Haener connected with Zane Pope on a 22-yard touchdown to complete the Bulldogs' opening possession. He added an 11-yard score to Nikko Remigio late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 22-6.

Cameron Ward was 22 of 32 for 137 yards for Washington State (7-6).

Nakia Watson rushed for 33 yards and had the Cougars only touchdown in the third quarter, when he scored from 1 yard to bring Washington State within 16-6.

"I don't think we ever got in a rhythm. We never established running the football which is a key piece to what we always want to do," coach Jake Dickert said. "Those are some things as we watch the tape that we'll kind of hopefully lean into and learn."

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Fresno State made it 16-0 with a safety in the second quarter. On third-and-14 from the Cougars' 3-yard line, Ward was pressured by Bulldogs' defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. and stepped on the end line in the back of the end zone.

It was the second time in the last three games the Bulldogs have scored on a safety.

HOW 'BOUT THEM APPLES?

Haener began his career at the University of Washington. He spent two seasons there but transferred in 2019 after losing the QB competition in fall camp.

Haener never played in the Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State, but had his own personal victory on Saturday.

In a post on social media, Haener looked into the camera with an apple and said "this is my Apple Cup." He took a bite of the apple and tossed into the air before saying "I love it."

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have won four straight bowl games and have their second consecutive season with double-digit victories. It also completes a great first year for Jeff Tedford, who is in his second stint at Fresno State after Kalen DeBoer left for Washington.

"There's a lot of teams where people opt out of games. I didn't hear any talk about that because our players have commitment to each other and want to do something special," Tedford said. "I think that's a real tribute to the guys on our team."

Washington State: The Cougars have dropped their last three bowl games but were short-handed after both coordinators left for other positions. Washington State also was impacted at wide receiver and linebacker with players opting out of the game or putting their name in the transfer portal.

"I thought operationally we were pretty good. We just needed to get in a little bit more rhythm and establish some toughness which we just weren't able to do," Dickert said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120

Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year."He's been rebounding the crap out of the ball," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "Even if he didn't get stats, how hard that he plays is unbelievable."All of Sacramento's starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20."Today...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%."It was a sigh of relief at the start of shootaround," George said about learning the entire roster...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry."They're in the same league as us," Boldy said. "Their record is what it is, but no game is a...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Air Force grounds New Year's Day B-2 bomber flyovers

New Year's Day in Pasadena will have plenty of floats, marching bands and football - but no familiar flyover.The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and as a precaution, are pausing flyovers at all of this years' college bowl games, including the Rose Bowl.The B-2 was scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game In Pasadena. It will be replaced by the B-1 Lancer, the 509th Bomb Wing said in a statement.On Dec. 10, a bomber experienced an in-flight malfunction, forcing it to...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Future of Compton after-school program remains in limbo as owner mulls continuing business

The future of a popular after-school program in Compton remains in limbo just a week after announcing they would shut their doors due to gang violence in the area.Wildcat Youth Academy founder Derrick Cooper announced that his program would no longer operate when a turf war between two gangs wound up on their doorstep, with a shooting that sent children scrambling for cover. "I took off running, I was nervous," said Zaden, one of the academy's students. "I froze for a second, not knowing what to do," said another student. "I had to come inside."After calls from the public to remain open,...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on 10 Freeway in DTLA near San Pedro Street off-ramp

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on the 10 Freeway Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded a 3:34 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the San Pedro Street off-ramp where they found the victim in the middle lanes of the freeway, CHP Officer Michael Nasir said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP closed two lanes of the freeway while they conducted an investigation of the collision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

La Habra cleared in deadly shooting outside of police department

Prosecutors have cleared a Southern California police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in last year's fatal shooting of a suspect who had shot and wounded another officer outside a police station.The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday that La Habra police Officer Abigail Fox acted properly when she shot Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran on Aug. 6, 2021.The shooting happened outside the La Habra Police Department headquarters after a woman pulled her car into the parking lot to report that Tran, whom she didn't know, had been tailgating her.Tran, 22, exited his Toyota Camry and was confronted by Fox and Officer...
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Compton on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Deputies dispatched to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim, Long Beach mayors meet with President Biden at White House

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken and Long Beach Mayor-elect Rex Richardson were among the group of newly-elected mayors that met President Biden at the White House last week to discuss how their cities can benefit from federal spending included in recent legislation.Mayors were invited to the White House for a half-day forum that included information on how cities like Anaheim and Long Beach can tap into federal funding that comes from the coronavirus pandemic aid bill, infrastructure legislation and the Reduction Act, as well as other federal programs. In all, 13 mayors were invited to the forum that included President Joe Biden,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Dozens gather for hike in Griffith Park to remember P-22, the Southland's beloved big cat

Dozens gathered in Griffith Park Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to the "Hollywood Cat," more commonly known was P-22, who stole the hearts of Angelenos a decade ago."He's such an emblem that you can persevere and make the trail your own," said Arielle Lafuente, one of the many hikers hitting the big cat's stomping grounds in an act of respect for the local icon.P-22 was "compassionately" euthanized on Saturday, due to an extensive amount of injuries consistent with a car crash, as well as a number of chronic illnesses, according to researchers. He had been captured days earlier, were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect accused of shooting tourists in Venice arrested in West Virginia

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two tourists outside of a Venice bar in July.After serving several search warrants in an effort to track the man down, a task force consisting of United States Marshals finally found suspect Brandon Manyo Dixon staying at a home in West Virginia. On Dec. 16, Marshals accompanied by a local SWAT team arrested Dixon without incident despite being armed with "several high-power firearms," according to police. Police have been searching for Dixon for nearly five months after he allegedly shot two tourists from the United Kingdom on the 20 block of Windward Avenue on July 30. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Dixon and his friend got into a verbal argument with the two tourists outside of a "heavily populated bar" before it escalated into a physical fight.Investigators said that Dixon chased after the tourists while carrying a gun. "As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene," LAPD said. "Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries. Before his eventual arrest, officers tried to capture Dixon in Tennessee but unfortunately missed the accused shooter. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rex Richardson sworn in as Long Beach's first Black mayor

Rex Richardson was sworn in today as Long Beach's first Black mayor, pledging "to address our housing crisis, our economic andracial inequities and our changing climate.""We only achieve these goals if we continue to work together toward our shared vision for our region's future," Richardson said in his inaugural address at the Terrace Theater.The 39-year-old Richardson defeated fellow City Council member Suzie Price in the race to succeed Robert Garcia, who was elected to the House of Representatives after serving two terms as mayor."This historic mayorship represents not only how far we've come toward building a more inclusive city, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man armed with large knife tries to break into Pasadena home, suspect at large

Startling surveillance footage shows a man armed with a large knife trying to enter a Pasadena woman's home Tuesday evening. Now, authorities are desperately looking for the man, who allegedly attempted entering a number of other homes in the area. The video shows the man, armed with what appears to be a kitchen knife, stabbing a tree in the yard and making slicing motions outside of the woman's home as he tries to jiggle her door open. "I was terrified," the woman said. "It was very frightening."Wishing to remain unnamed, the woman said that she and her boyfriend were going through their...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building

Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.  
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Protestors square off over final weekend of operation for Griffith Park Pony Rides

With just days left until they shut down operations forever, dozens of Angelenos converged at the Griffith Park Pony Rides to make the most of one of the area's most beloved attractions.Also on hand Sunday, were protestors on both sides of the argument for the rides to stay open, with supporters of the rides and animal rights advocates squaring off. Both sides could be heard chanting back and forth throughout the day, with things getting so heated at one point that more than a dozen police officers were called to the scene to diffuse the situation. The rides will officially come to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for fatal Torrance hit-and-run back in October

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Torrance that occurred back in October. According to Torrance Police Department, 52-year-old Castaic resident Patrick Carty was briefly behind bars after they served an arrest warrant for both vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, though he was released on bond. The initial incident occurred back on Oct. 27 at around 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard. "The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2005 Ford truck was driving westbound on Artesia at a high rate of speed and rear-ended a black 2000 Toyota truck that was also traveling westbound on Artesia Boulevard," police said. The collision caused Carty to lose control of his vehicle and he veered off the road and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. Carty fled from the scene on foot before authorities arrived. After investigating evidence and interview a number of witnesses, detectives were able to determine that Carty was allegedly involved in the incident. Ralph Paccione, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized for injuries. 
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

LAX bracing for holiday rush of travelers

With a week until Christmas day, local airports are bracing for the usual rush of travelers hitting the skies for the holiday season. For the first time in a long time, they expect to see the amount of fliers nearly surpass those of pre-pandemic years. Officials at Los Angeles International Airport prepared for the worst, staffing extra employees to help support the more than 200,000 travelers they expected to see daily through New Year's Day. While police officers work to assist with traffic backups around the airport, carolers will be wandering the terminals to brighten the mood with holiday songs. "Drivers should plan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children

A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The suspect, who had two children with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered a mobile home a park in Lancaster where he barricaded himself.Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the children during the barricade.The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
27K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy