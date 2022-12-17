12/17/22 No. 1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61

No. 1 Purdue (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had four players score in double figures as it held on to beat Davidson (7-4) 69-61 Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Boilers were led by junior center Zach Edey with 29 points and 16 rebounds. One of those points was the 1,000th in Edey's career.

Joining Edey in double figures were Fletcher Loyer with 14 points, Caleb Furst with 12 and Braden Smith with 10. Edey, Furst and Smith all had double-doubles on points and rebounds.

Neither team was very accurate from the floor. Purdue was 19 of 58 and 3 of 25 from 3-point range. Davidson was 24 of 61 from the field, including 7 of 25 from long range. Rebounding and free throws were the difference for Purdue: out-rebounding Davidson 48-31 and going 28 of 37 from the line. The Wildcats made six of their 11 free throws.

Purdue returns to the court on Wednesday, when it hosts the New Orleans Privateers (2-7) in Mackey Arena. That game will begin at 9 p.m. and airs on ESPNU.