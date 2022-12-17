Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
Thousands of students homeless across Central Florida, new numbers show
ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers obtained this week show thousands of Central Florida students don’t have a place to call home. That doesn’t necessarily mean their family is living on the streets. It can also mean their family lives in a temporary space like a motel, shelter or share a home with other families.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
WESH
Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent
When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
WESH
'It's everywhere': Bethune Beach community deals with excess sand
BETHUNE BEACH, Fla. — Communities up and down the Central Florida coast are looking for sand. It's sand to replenish beaches devastated by Ian and Nicole. Decades of dredging from the ocean and intracoastal waterways have created shortages. A beach town in Volusia County has more sand than they...
Oh, (cold) snap: Tips to keep you safe, warm during Florida freeze
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freezing temperatures are headed to Central Florida this week, and utility officials say now is the time to prepare. The Orlando Utility Commission (OUC) offers cold weather guide tips to ensure people stay safe and warm as temperatures drop. See what OUC says you need to...
disneyfanatic.com
National Weather Service Issues Safety Brief for Floridians Prepping for Christmas Freeze
Florida, home of The Walt Disney World Resort, is known as The Sunshine State and for its beaches and other cliche icons for summer and heat. But this Christmas weekend, the Southern-most of “the lower 48” states will be anything but warm, especially at Disney World, Universal Studios, and the rest of Central Florida.
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard
On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
California-based chain Lazy Dog to open first Central Florida location next year
Casual dining chain Lazy Dog is expanding its presence in the South, with the imminent 2023 opening of their second Florida location in the greater Orlando area. The primarily West Coast-based based chain specializing in Rocky Mountain cabin aesthetics, jazzed-up takes on traditional American fare along with craft beers and cocktails. “We look forward to bringing our concept of delicious food, warm hospitality and small mountain town vibes to Orlando. Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we’ve joined new neighborhoods and we can’t wait to be part of the Orlando community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. Lazy Dog is set to open this new Central Florida location at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee by mid-2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney General files legal action against pet store selling sick, dying puppies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody has secured monetary relief for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc.,who had set ups as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed...
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
iheart.com
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
