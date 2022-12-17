ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WESH

Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent

When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard

On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
TITUSVILLE, FL
Orlando Weekly

California-based chain Lazy Dog to open first Central Florida location next year

Casual dining chain Lazy Dog is expanding its presence in the South, with the imminent 2023 opening of their second Florida location in the greater Orlando area. The primarily West Coast-based based chain specializing in Rocky Mountain cabin aesthetics, jazzed-up takes on traditional American fare along with craft beers and cocktails. “We look forward to bringing our concept of delicious food, warm hospitality and small mountain town vibes to Orlando. Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we’ve joined new neighborhoods and we can’t wait to be part of the Orlando community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. Lazy Dog is set to open this new Central Florida location at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee by mid-2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
FLORIDA STATE

