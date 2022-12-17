ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Vandrevius Jacobs excited to begin his college career with FSU

TALLAHASSEE -- Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been committed to Florida State since June of this year. This past weekend, Jacobs returned to Tallahassee alongside his family to experience an official visit with the Seminoles. There wasn't too much new for him to learn about, but did admit the photo shoot, where he rocked the ice white uniforms, was a nice touch to this weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice

The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their last few weeks of practice before heading down south to Orlando on December 29 for the Cheez-It Bowl. Taking on the Oklahoma Sooners, this opportunity will be a first for many to play in a bowl game, and for some, it will be the last time on the field with all of their current teammates wearing the same uniform.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams recaps his FSU official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted their top ranked 2023 commitment on campus this weekend in the form of Stranahan (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The talented wideout spoke with Noles247 after his trip and recapped his last time in Tallahassee before enrolling in less than a month. Williams is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former head of public defender group, top state government staffer Kristina Wiggins dies in crash

Florida Public Defender Association. Wiggins has two children, a daughter who is a freshman at the University of Florida and a high school-aged son. Kristina Wiggins, 48, the former executive director of the Florida Public Defender Association and a former top staffer at numerous state agencies over the last 20 years, died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs

QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse. Approximately two dozen people gathered for the vigil, which was hosted by Reverend Jimmy Salters, a local pastor, and Chaplain at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee resident was injured in a cooking fire late Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and saw flames and smoke pouring out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL

