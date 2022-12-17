Read full article on original website
Jeremiah Byers details decision to continue college career at Florida State
Byers announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday night.
BREAKING: Seminoles continue to beef up offensive line through NCAA Transfer Portal
Three days, three quality additions for Florida State up front.
CFB Guru Mike Huguenin: Napier's Recruiting Class NOT As Good As Expected!
College Football guru Mike Huguenin joins the game to discuss Florida falling to Oregon St., Miami's recruiting, FSU hitting the transfer portal, and much more!
Vandrevius Jacobs excited to begin his college career with FSU
TALLAHASSEE -- Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been committed to Florida State since June of this year. This past weekend, Jacobs returned to Tallahassee alongside his family to experience an official visit with the Seminoles. There wasn't too much new for him to learn about, but did admit the photo shoot, where he rocked the ice white uniforms, was a nice touch to this weekend.
FSU RB Lawrance Toafili, OL Maurice Smith, and WR Johnny Wilson talk bowl prep after practice
The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their last few weeks of practice before heading down south to Orlando on December 29 for the Cheez-It Bowl. Taking on the Oklahoma Sooners, this opportunity will be a first for many to play in a bowl game, and for some, it will be the last time on the field with all of their current teammates wearing the same uniform.
Florida State loses another defensive back to the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' top signee from the 2020 class is exploring his options elsewhere.
5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams recaps his FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted their top ranked 2023 commitment on campus this weekend in the form of Stranahan (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The talented wideout spoke with Noles247 after his trip and recapped his last time in Tallahassee before enrolling in less than a month. Williams is...
4-star Edge commit Lamont Green Jr. has best ever visit experience on weekend official visit to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State has had a commitment from Lamont Green Jr. since February, but Seminole football is also part of the family business. Boots, as Green Jr. known as to those closest to him, is the son of former Seminole Lamont Green. Boots had quite the time on his...
Florida State reveals new renderings for football-only facility and locker room
The facility is supposed to be completed in 18-24 months.
Former head of public defender group, top state government staffer Kristina Wiggins dies in crash
City of Tallahassee answers need to know questions ahead of cold snap
As we look ahead to some really cold days, the City of Tallahassee is already seeing an increase in people calling in with questions about their utilities.
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.
Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee resident was injured in a cooking fire late Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and saw flames and smoke pouring out of...
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
Community members gather for prayer vigil in Quincy
For some families in Gadsden County, 2022 has been a year of hardships. From issues with violence to recent layoffs of at least 50 Trulieve employees across the Big Bend.
Overnight cold weather sheltering to be provided Dec. 22 through Dec. 25
Overnight cold weather sheltering will be provided in Tallahassee Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25 for those experiencing homelessness.
Tallahassee resident dies in single vehicle accident near Bannerman Road
