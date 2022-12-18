High school football: No. 4 Bishop Gorman dominates No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna 49-14 in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Rebels face 11-1 Southern Miss on heels of tough loss
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles come to Las Vegas Thursday night to take on the UNLV Runnin' Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
Highlights: Alyssa Jackson, Vanden come from behind to defeat Democracy Prep (NV) at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Vanden showed off both mental and physical toughness on Monday to open the Tarkanian Classic in style. Alyssa Jackson scored 19 points and ran the show on both ends as the Vikings erased multiple double-digit deficits to defeat Democracy Prep (NV) 67-57. The Lady Vikes struggled to hit ...
247Sports
Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day
As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
floridahsfootball.com
State Championship All-Tournament Team – Fort Lauderdale Edition
EDITOR’S NOTE: We incorrectly listed the school for Christian De Villers. It has been corrected to reflect the correct school of Columbus. We apologize for the error. With the second and final weekend of the 2022 FHSAA State Championships wrapped, we had a lot of athletes turn in great performances on the field and made their names heard loudly. Here is a look at our second weekend State Championship All-Tournament Team in the five games played in the FHSAA State Championships in Fort Lauderdale.
DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying
Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
Early Signing Period tracker: Where have Broward, Palm Beach counties’ senior football standouts signed?
This file will be updated frequently: Player, High school, Pos., Signed? Giovanni Adopte, Avant-Garde, WR/DB, Gardner-Webb Jesse Anderson, Cardinal Gibbons, WR, Pittsburgh Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee, RB, Rutgers Damari Brown, American Heritage CB, Miami Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, OLB, Kentucky Justin Coles, St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, Navy Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman, ATH, Illinois State ...
MaxPreps
LISTEN LIVE TONIGHT: City of Palms finals
Jordan Divens will be providing live audio from the City of Palms finals between Columbus (Miami, Fla.) and Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) at 7:00 p.m local time. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Divens will go live roughly five minutes before tip-off. If there is no...
Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period
Early National Signing Day has wrapped up for Palm Beach County. Benjamin hosted the area's last ceremony of the day and saw four-star wide receiver commit Micah Mays put pen to paper on his longstanding commitment to Wake Forest. Next, an uncommitted three-star athlete Darrell Sweeting decide to take his talents to Temple. Sweeting...
963kklz.com
Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage
Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Mexico City-Born Restaurant La Popular Looks to Be Headed to the Palms
Building permit paperwork appears to reveal the upcoming restaurant’s home
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
2 women transported after shot in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Eater
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Mesquite Local News
JIMMY KIMMEL’S COMEDY CLUB ANNOUNCES JANUARY LINEUP
Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, Las Vegas’ ultimate destination for late-night shows, surprise comedians, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia in the heart of The LINQ Promenade, announces its roster of live performers for January. The club will feature rotating resident comics each week as well as special weekend headliners and other notable guests this month, including actor and stand-up comedian Michael Yo known for his appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and stand-up comedian, author and actor Sarah Colonna known for her appearances in “Insatiable” and “Shameless”.
Comments / 0